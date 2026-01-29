The Tab

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

Katy Bright | News

A 41-year-old man has been arrested this morning following the theft of over 600 artefacts from a museum collection in Bristol.

This morning, Avon and Somerset Police announced it was the first arrest in relation to the the Bristol Museums archive raid, where over 600 artefacts ranging from military memorabilia, jewellery, figurines and other items of historical value were stolen.

The raid happened on the morning of September 25, 2025 at a storage facility on Cumberland Road, in Hotwells.

The man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and has since been released under investigation.

The police continue to appeal for the public’s help in identifying the four men pictured following the immediate raid. Detectives have released CCTV footage and are looking for four men.

via Avon and Somerset Police

They are described as:

Man one: “white, of medium to stocky build, wearing a white cap, black jacket, light-coloured trousers, and black trainers.”

Man two: “white, of slim build, wearing a grey-hooded jacket, black trousers, and black trainers.”

Man three: “white, wearing a green cap, black jacket, light-coloured shorts, and white trainers. He appears to walk with a slight limp in his right leg.”

Man four: “white, of large build, wearing a two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers.”

A police spokeswoman told the BBC: “We continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify the four men pictured and have released two short video clips of the people we wish to speak to.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Katy Bright | News
Latest

UoM study finds gaming and social media are not to blame for teen mental health issues

Katie Thompson

Those pesky phones might not be to blame after all

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

most oversubscribed russell group unis university of edinburgh

The most oversubscribed Russell Group unis in 2026, that everyone’s desperate to infiltrate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge really didn’t get that many applications

Say what you want about it, Revs closing is the end of clubbing for our generation

Esther Knowles

You can’t deny it, Revs was the unofficial party headquarters for young people

UoM study finds gaming and social media are not to blame for teen mental health issues

Katie Thompson

Those pesky phones might not be to blame after all

Crisis or best year of your life? Here’s the daily life of a third year Manchester student

Holly Critchley

Get ready to repeat this schedule like it’s Groundhog Day

Bridgerton season four part one Jonathan Bailey

Anthony is not in part one, so why was Jonathan Bailey written out of Bridgerton season four

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s not the same without him

Are Luke Thompson and a Bridgerton co-star dating? Here’s what we know about his love life

Hebe Hancock

It’s been rumoured since 2024

bridgerton timeline benedict in season two flashback then pen and colin and baby in season four

A complete Bridgerton timeline, with all the messy time jumps and plot holes explained

Claudia Cox

The math ain’t mathing for some of these babies

University of Manchester recognised among global top 100 in 10 subject areas

Alisa Pasha

The university placed within the top 50 for four subject areas

New year, same you? Here are our ins and outs to curate a vibey uni semester in Liverpool

Joseph Madden

Spending your student loan in Myrtle Street Tesco is so out

Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Katy Bright

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

most oversubscribed russell group unis university of edinburgh

The most oversubscribed Russell Group unis in 2026, that everyone’s desperate to infiltrate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge really didn’t get that many applications

Say what you want about it, Revs closing is the end of clubbing for our generation

Esther Knowles

You can’t deny it, Revs was the unofficial party headquarters for young people