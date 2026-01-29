Arrest made following Bristol Museum raid

Police have arrested a man with connection to the Bristol Museum archives raid, over 600 artefacts, all of significant cultural and historical value, were reported stolen

3 hours ago

A 41-year-old man has been arrested this morning following the theft of over 600 artefacts from a museum collection in Bristol.

This morning, Avon and Somerset Police announced it was the first arrest in relation to the the Bristol Museums archive raid, where over 600 artefacts ranging from military memorabilia, jewellery, figurines and other items of historical value were stolen.

The raid happened on the morning of September 25, 2025 at a storage facility on Cumberland Road, in Hotwells.

The man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and has since been released under investigation.

The police continue to appeal for the public’s help in identifying the four men pictured following the immediate raid. Detectives have released CCTV footage and are looking for four men.

They are described as:

Man one: “white, of medium to stocky build, wearing a white cap, black jacket, light-coloured trousers, and black trainers.”

Man two: “white, of slim build, wearing a grey-hooded jacket, black trousers, and black trainers.”

Man three: “white, wearing a green cap, black jacket, light-coloured shorts, and white trainers. He appears to walk with a slight limp in his right leg.”

Man four: “white, of large build, wearing a two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers.”

A police spokeswoman told the BBC: “We continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify the four men pictured and have released two short video clips of the people we wish to speak to.”

The investigation is ongoing.