Police statement after hundreds of items taken during Bristol Museum archive raid

5 hours ago

Over 600 artefacts all of significant cultural value were stolen from the archive of Bristol Museum, police have said.

CCTV footage captured four men leaving the area in the early hours of the 25th September.

Reports claim that the thieves stole over 600 items from the Bristol Museum, including jewellery, military memorabilia, and other historical pieces.

These pieces were all part of the gallery’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection. This collection was donated by the British Empire and Commonwealth Museum in 2013, and holds massive cultural value.

The BBC reported that the council confirmed the thieves broke into the archives twice during this raid. 95 per cent of the stolen items were taken on the thieves second attempt. The CCTV captured the men leaving the scene of the second incident.

Carved figurines, necklaces, bangles, rings, geological specimens and military badges were among the items taken. The head of culture and creative industries at Bristol City Council, Philip Walker, told the BBC the theft was “devastating”.

According to Philip, the theft was realised by the staff the following morning, saying that “there were boxes that had been opened and spilled. The contents, if they hadn’t been taken, spilled on the floor.”

He added: “These items, many of which were donations, form a part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history.”

Despite not being on display, Philip believed they were an essential way to understand Bristol in relation with its wider social history. “The collection is of cultural significance to many countries and provides an invaluable record and insight into the lives of those involved in and affected by the British Empire.”

Police urge anyone with information about the incident or any sightings of the stolen items being sold online to come forward. All four men are supposedly white, the first of medium build wearing a white cap, black jacket, light washed trousers and dark trainers.

The second was of a slim build, wearing a grey hooded jacket, and black trousers and trainers. The third man had a green cap on, white trainers and pale coloured shorts, and appeared to be walking with a limp on his right leg in the CTTV footage. Finally, the fourth man was of large build and was wearing an orange and navy jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers.

Featured image via Avon and Somerset Police