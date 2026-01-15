Wait, is Nina coming back? Amanda Seyfried teases her shock return for The Housemaid sequel

3 hours ago

Lionsgate has officially greenlit The Housemaid’s sequel, and while the book version of Nina Winchester is nowhere to be found, Amanda Seyfried might have just figured out a way back in.

Here is everything we know about the next installment of Millie Calloway’s universe.

The sequel is officially happening

On 6th January, Lionsgate confirmed to Variety that they are moving ahead with The Housemaid’s Secret, based on Freida McFadden’s 2022 bestseller.

Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said the decision was a no-brainer after the “outpouring on social media” and the “theatrical experience” of the first film.

Basically, we screamed at the screen so much that they’re giving us a second round.

Will Amanda Seyfried be in it?

In the trilogy, Amanda’s character Nina Winchester doesn’t appear in the sequel. However, Amanda has clearly caught the sequel fever. Speaking to Gold Derby, she admitted she’s done a total 180 on her previous “no sequels” stance.

“Now that I see how giddy people are about this movie, now I’m like, ‘F**k, Nina’s not in the second book’,” she joked. She revealed that she and Sydney Sweeney have been plotting a way for Nina to return as a sort of secret weapon for Millie.

“Syd and I were always talking about Millie having Nina in her back pocket in case she ever needed anything,” Seyfried explained. “I know Freida [McFadden] and Paul [Feig] are on board… I’m going to be on that set either as a visitor or as an actor.”

What is The Housemaid’s Secret actually about?

If the movie follows the book, we’re moving on from the Winchesters to a new, even creepier employer: The Garricks.

Millie lands a job for Douglas Garrick, a cold and controlling man whose wife, Wendy, stays locked away in a guest room, supposedly ill. If you’ve read the first book, you already know Millie has a habit of “helping” women in bad situations, and it usually ends in a bloodbath.

Lionsgate plans to start filming in 2026. Given that the first movie was a lightning-fast shoot (filmed between January and March 2025), there is a slim chance we could see a Christmas 2026 release, though a 2027 date is looking more realistic.

Featured image by: Hidden Pictures