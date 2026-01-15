The Tab

Wait, is Nina coming back? Amanda Seyfried teases her shock return for The Housemaid sequel

It’s been confirmed

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Lionsgate has officially greenlit The Housemaid’s sequel, and while the book version of Nina Winchester is nowhere to be found, Amanda Seyfried might have just figured out a way back in.

Here is everything we know about the next installment of Millie Calloway’s universe.

Hidden Pictures

The sequel is officially happening

On 6th January, Lionsgate confirmed to Variety that they are moving ahead with The Housemaid’s Secret, based on Freida McFadden’s 2022 bestseller.

Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said the decision was a no-brainer after the “outpouring on social media” and the “theatrical experience” of the first film.

Basically, we screamed at the screen so much that they’re giving us a second round.

Will Amanda Seyfried be in it?

@gold_derby Amanda Seyfried is going to be on the set of #TheHousemaid sequel with Sydney Sweeney one way or another. 😭 #amandaseyfried #sydneysweeney #freidamcfadden #booktok ♬ original sound – Gold Derby

In the trilogy, Amanda’s character Nina Winchester doesn’t appear in the sequel. However, Amanda has clearly caught the sequel fever. Speaking to Gold Derby, she admitted she’s done a total 180 on her previous “no sequels” stance.

“Now that I see how giddy people are about this movie, now I’m like, ‘F**k, Nina’s not in the second book’,” she joked. She revealed that she and Sydney Sweeney have been plotting a way for Nina to return as a sort of secret weapon for Millie.

“Syd and I were always talking about Millie having Nina in her back pocket in case she ever needed anything,” Seyfried explained. “I know Freida [McFadden] and Paul [Feig] are on board… I’m going to be on that set either as a visitor or as an actor.”

What is The Housemaid’s Secret actually about?

Hidden Pictures

If the movie follows the book, we’re moving on from the Winchesters to a new, even creepier employer: The Garricks.

Millie lands a job for Douglas Garrick, a cold and controlling man whose wife, Wendy, stays locked away in a guest room, supposedly ill. If you’ve read the first book, you already know Millie has a habit of “helping” women in bad situations, and it usually ends in a bloodbath.

Lionsgate plans to start filming in 2026. Given that the first movie was a lightning-fast shoot (filmed between January and March 2025), there is a slim chance we could see a Christmas 2026 release, though a 2027 date is looking more realistic.

Featured image by: Hidden Pictures

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
the traitors season four cast at breakfast

Claudia Cox

Claudia Cox

Three failed to clean up their socials

Durham Student Union backs bill to reintroduce targeted maintenance loans

Charlotte Morgan

This would see payments adjusted so that they are paid before university terms start

Right, here's what the 'secret of the mimic' trend on TikTok actually means

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It's so creepy

Sydney Sweeney's character in Euphoria is now an OnlyFans creator, and it's getting dragged

Hebe Hancock

I'm really not surprised

Ranked: Cambridge colleges with the highest private school intake

Alexander Newman

One college takes 75 per cent of its students from independent schools

Drag Race

Drag Race winner who's suing RuPaul is now posting 'vile' videos about the queens who've died

Kieran Galpin

The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente died last year

They're already sold out, so is Starbucks restocking the viral bear cups in the UK?!

Ellissa Bain

They were gone before some stores even opened

Harry Potter star OnlyFans boob job

Harry Potter star is getting a boob job and she's letting her OnlyFans subscribers pick the size

Suchismita Ghosh

'Which size shall I get?'

season four traitors fiona rachel stephen hugo

A very brutal ranking of the season four Traitors by their sheer incompetence

Claudia Cox

Claudia Winkleman should just keep the prize pot at this point

Harriet from The Traitors' staggering net worth shows how unbelievably rich she is

Ellissa Bain

She's LOADED

