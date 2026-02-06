All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

1 hour ago

People have noticed a whole host of errors in Bridgerton season four, and they’re really annoying. We’re only four episodes into part one, and yet the mistakes have been spotted thick and fast.

There have been green screen slips, historical inaccuracies, and tiny little errors that will keep you up at night. Here’s a rundown of all the errors people have spotted in Bridgerton season four, so far.

Lady Araminta had a plaster on her ear

During the masquerade ball in episode one, people noticed Lady Araminta had a plaster on her ear. The actress who plays Lady Araminta, Katie Leung, has a pierced left ear. So, it looks as though this was meant to cover that, and go unnoticed.

Adhesive bandages didn’t exist in the Bridgerton era. The Band-Aid was invented in 1920, more than a hundred years after Bridgerton is set.

A cast member had a tragus piercing

Not people in Bridgerton having a tragus piercing 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rI4hEBUiiz — mina🔮 (@daisysdexies) January 30, 2026

The ears of the cast members have caused many, many problems. As well as the plaster to cover a piercing, it was noticed that a female character who was spotted reading Lady Whistledown, had a tragus piercing. This was literally a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, so I have nothing but respect for whoever spotted it.

This specific piercing style didn’t really become popular in the West until the 1980s, emerging from the modern body-piercing movement. Not exactly historical Regency fashion.

Sophie’s accent kept slipping

Did anyone else notice at random points Sophie sounded Australian? It would seem yes, some people did. Actress Yerin Ha grew up in Sydney, Australia, but her character Sophie is supposed to sound posh, and very much English.

“Idk how Benedict didn’t recognise Sophie by her voice considering how her Aussie accent keeps slipping in and out (peace and love),” one person on Twitter said. Another added: “Ooof the Aussie accent slipping through in Bridgerton is… tough.”

Are we going to talk about Sophie’s bags?

There was a blunder in the episode Time Transfixed, when Lady Penwood ordered Sophie to leave. She headed to My Cottage with Benedict.

After being told to leave, Sophie rushed to her room and packed her bags. She stuffed a wooden box with books and a handmade bookmark, then fished out a beloved childhood doll. After deliberating, she also took the glove she wore at the masquerade ball.

Then, later in the same episode, Sophie announced she would find a new job in the nearest town. She walked off towards the woods… with zero bags or belongings. Sophie got in the carriage without any luggage, or even her coat. She and Benedict also left My Cottage without any bags.

The green screens are driving people mad

no i’m actually pissing myself at the green screen background pic.twitter.com/OhZodWiB80 — emily | bridgerton spoilers (@colbridgey) February 1, 2026

There was one particular scene in season four, which featured a very obvious green screen. It was when Sophie and Benedict were outside Bridgerton house. “No I’m actually p*ssing myself at the green screen background,” one person said, sharing a clip on Twitter.

It’s bad, you have to admit.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news, drops, quizzes and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.