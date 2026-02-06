Sophie’s accent keeps slipping in Bridgerton season four, and I can’t unhear this blunder

3 hours ago

Yerin Ha absolutely slayed as Sophie Baek in Bridgerton season four. However, there are several scenes in which this 19th-century English girl sounds distinctly…. Australian? Sophie’s accent keeps slipping in Bridgerton season four.

So, Yerin Ha grew up in Sydney, Australia. Her character Sophie is supposed to sound upper-class and English. However, she sounds rather Australian while she flies a kite with Benedict. The vowels just aren’t quite right, especially as she runs and shouts.

Her voice also has a noticeable Australian twang in the scene by the lake.

The scenes at My Cottage were some of the first which Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson filmed together. This might explain why her accent is a bit more wobbly in the third episode of season four.

Netflix viewers have also spotted Sophie’s accent slipping during her row with Lady Araminta.

Accents might seem like a small detail. Plus, the whole point of Bridgerton is the vibes, not the historical accuracy. However, Sophie’s shifting accent is a bit jarring when the show specifies she spent her whole childhood in England. This character’s accent is also quite important to the plot of the show. In the book which season four is based on, An Offer from a Gentleman, Benedict draws attention to her voice. He susses out that she is lying about her past because she has an upper class English accent, which wasn’t usual for working class servants.

Sophie’s accent isn’t the only blunder in Bridgerton season four. Her luggage seems to vanish and then reappear in London. Some CGI backdrops are also blatantly obvious, and characters wear distinctly modern earrings.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix.