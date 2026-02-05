The Tab
eloise bridgerton season four who may be the main character of season five we hope

Every morsel of evidence we have that Eloise’s season of Bridgerton will be next

5. What else is Eloise up to these days?

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Each Bridgerton book is a romance story about a different sibling. Netflix has now confirmed we will also get eight seasons of the show, focussing on a different Bridgerton. Although Netflix hasn’t specified which sibling will be the focus of season five, plenty of Bridgerton viewers are convinced Eloise will be next. Here’s every shed of evidence why.

1. Her book is next in the series

Now, Netflix hasn’t adapted the Bridgerton books in the same order they were written. Benedict’s book actually comes before Colin’s in the series. But Eloise’s story – To Sir Phillip, With Love – follows Colin’s.

2. The showrunner wore ‘E’ on her jacket

Jess Bronwell, the current executive producer, wore a jacket to the premiere of season four. The letters E and F were embroidered on the pocket square. She pointed out that this stands for Eloise and Francesca, and confirmed will be the main characters of seasons five and six. She didn’t specify who will go first, though.

3. We’ve already met her future husband

bridgerton sir phillip crane the future husband of eloise

This dude
(Image via Netflix)

If you’ve only ever watched the Bridgerton show and have stayed clear of Reddit, then you may not be aware of this. But the Netflix show has been building up the backstory for Eloise’s romance since season one. In the book series, Eloise marries Sir Phillip Crane after Marina dies.

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

Although Marina doesn’t feature in the earlier Bridgerton books, Netflix introduced her in season one of the show. This seems to be to set up Eloise’s story. The TV show has built up Eloise’s story for four seasons. Francesca only became an important character in season three. Surely, we’re ready for Eloise’s season now?

4. The actor has been dropping hints

Claudia Jessie, who plays Eloise in Bridgerton, has definitely given thought to what Eloise’s season will be like. Apparently, aspects of season four are laying the groundwork for Eloise’s big romance.

She told the Radio Times: “In terms of setting her up, I think Eloise is desperately trying to find her way of doing it, right? That’s what I’ve always been excited to be able to one day do, is to show love or romance or whatever her journey is in the most Eloise way possible…. That’s what I think the set-up is until ultimately we see what her way of doing it is, her version of it. I’m buzzing to one day do it.”

bridgerton theo who will not be marrying eloise

I have bad news for Theo fans
(Image via Netflix)

5. What else does Eloise have to do?

Think back to when we first met Eloise in season one. She was whining about how she was #notlikeothergirls. Clearly, she would be destined for greatness, if not for the burden of being a beautiful wealthy aristocrat with a large loving family! (Eloise, I adore you, and I get that you’re a girl in the 1810s, but what’s actually stopping you from writing a book?)

Since then, Eloise has attempted to change the world by listening to a some talks in season two… and… that’s it. In the first half of season four, Eloise was super funny, but didn’t have much to do. Maybe it’s time for the show to do something new with her?

