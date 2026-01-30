The Tab

Ruby Franke sends letters to all kids except one, and Shari revealed the dark reason why

‘She writes everybody else’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Chad Franke has revealed that Ruby Franke, the focus of the Evil Influencer documentary, still sends him and his siblings letters, except one.

Ruby Franke was arrested and sentenced two years ago for four counts of felony aggravated child abuse. The Netflix documentary Evil Influencer told the story of how Ruby and Jodi Hildebrandt worked together to raise the Franke children, in a way that has now been revealed as extremely abusive and toxic.

At the time of her arrest, Ruby had two adult children, Shari and Chad, who had already moved out of the Utah home. The two eldest Franke children have been the most vocal about their experiences living under Ruby and Jodi’s parenting. Shari released a book last year, titled The House of My Mother, an autobiography about her experience. Although Chad has said he isn’t interested in writing a book, he uses social media to share his expertise with 8Passengers and Ruby Franke.

One of his most recent Reels revealed that Ruby Franke still tries to contact the Franke children.

The Reel caption said: “Every time I get a letter from my mom in prison.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chad Franke (@chadwfranke)

“Shut up, mom! Silence from you. You’re cut off,” the audio said.

The comments immediately speculated on whether this was a joke, with someone even saying it must be a skit because Ruby wouldn’t know their new addresses. But Shari was quick to shut down this speculation in her brother’s comments.

“It most definitely is not lmao,” she said. “She sends them to the family home. She hasn’t written me one since, like, right after she was arrested. She wrote everybody else tho😭🙌.”

Another person on Instagram responded to her comment, theorising on why Shari doesn’t get any of these letters.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shari Franke (@sharilfranke)

“From one older sister protecting her siblings to another, it means you are a threat to her, and as you should be,” the comment said.

Shari replied: “Exactly, to be clear, I do not want her to write to me lol.”

The author previously claimed that her relationship with Ruby fell apart when she moved out of her family’s house.

Here’s exactly how to do second semester at Leeds University the right way

Lucy Eason

You have to break out of your comfort zone

Edinburgh University pest control costs soar in student accommodations

Eve Radford

Unfortunately pest control isn’t available for flatmates who refuse to wash their dishes

Locked in or losing it: Lancaster students tell us how they handle the academic grind

Emma Netscher

Because procrastination, productivity, and performative study all go hand in hand in the university library

love island all stars two fakest islanders they they are with some other ones

All Stars has the two most clout-chasing Love Islanders ever, according to Messy Mitch

Claudia Cox

He believes two Islanders ‘are just kissing for the camera’

Is your TikTok FYP full of AI fruits and vegetables screaming at you? You’re not alone

Hebe Hancock

I’m an onion, get me OUT of the fridge

Shaq

Disney Channel meets Love Island in viral videos that show how stupid the All Stars drama is

Kieran Galpin

The subject of the memes has now reacted, and I’m creasing

Following the Netflix doc, Elizabeth Smart returns to the exact site where she was held captive

Hayley Soen

This week, she hiked back to the compound and did a tour

Health expert shares possible reasons Elizabeth Smart didn’t have a child in captivity

Ellissa Bain

She suffered nine months of devastating abuse

Leeds students’ favourite Revs has closed down: Where should we go for pre-drinks instead?

Kayley Lincoln

Pres at home anyone?

