Ruby Franke sends letters to all kids except one, and Shari revealed the dark reason why

Chad Franke has revealed that Ruby Franke, the focus of the Evil Influencer documentary, still sends him and his siblings letters, except one.

Ruby Franke was arrested and sentenced two years ago for four counts of felony aggravated child abuse. The Netflix documentary Evil Influencer told the story of how Ruby and Jodi Hildebrandt worked together to raise the Franke children, in a way that has now been revealed as extremely abusive and toxic.

At the time of her arrest, Ruby had two adult children, Shari and Chad, who had already moved out of the Utah home. The two eldest Franke children have been the most vocal about their experiences living under Ruby and Jodi’s parenting. Shari released a book last year, titled The House of My Mother, an autobiography about her experience. Although Chad has said he isn’t interested in writing a book, he uses social media to share his expertise with 8Passengers and Ruby Franke.

One of his most recent Reels revealed that Ruby Franke still tries to contact the Franke children.

The Reel caption said: “Every time I get a letter from my mom in prison.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Franke (@chadwfranke)

“Shut up, mom! Silence from you. You’re cut off,” the audio said.

The comments immediately speculated on whether this was a joke, with someone even saying it must be a skit because Ruby wouldn’t know their new addresses. But Shari was quick to shut down this speculation in her brother’s comments.

“It most definitely is not lmao,” she said. “She sends them to the family home. She hasn’t written me one since, like, right after she was arrested. She wrote everybody else tho😭🙌.”

Another person on Instagram responded to her comment, theorising on why Shari doesn’t get any of these letters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shari Franke (@sharilfranke)

“From one older sister protecting her siblings to another, it means you are a threat to her, and as you should be,” the comment said.

Shari replied: “Exactly, to be clear, I do not want her to write to me lol.”

The author previously claimed that her relationship with Ruby fell apart when she moved out of her family’s house.

