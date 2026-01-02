The Tab

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

It has 20 rooms

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Netflix’s The Evil Influencer exposes child abusers Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke, so here’s a deep dive into the massive home where all the horrific crimes took place.

Jodi’s home was super isolated, deep in Utah’s desert

@jadyncasorla

this house should be condemned. the energy here was so dark. #rubyfranke #jodihildebrant #8passengers

♬ O Superman – Laurie Anderson

Deep in Utah in a city with less than 10,000 people called Ivines, Jodi Hildebrandt lived in a multi-million dollar mansion. Built in 2017, the 9,000 square-foot house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and 20 total rooms including living rooms, offices and a cinema room.

Jodi owned the house and in 2024, Ruby Franke moved in along with four of her children as they thought it would make their parenting methods more effective. Three months after moving in to Jodi’s house, Russell Franke ran away and was able to get help from a neighbour, who called the police. Jodi and Ruby were arrested the same day, as shown in The Evil Influencer.

via Washington County Attorney’s Office

In the police body cam footage which reveals the moment Jodi was arrested, you can see the huge front room the “life coach” was working out of at the time. She had earned millions over her career as a therapist for Mormon couples who were having issues in their relationship, and through her social media brand Connections.

In one of the bathrooms, there was a side that seemed to be kept empty. This is where police found an unnamed nine-year-old girl, sitting cross-legged in the dark.

The police found a ‘panic room’ hidden at the bottom of the house

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

Chappell Roan

‘F**king loser’: One of the Stranger Things cast just dragged Chappell Roan, and people are angry

In the mansion’s basement, police found a “panic room” which had a Murphy bed and a fridge, as well as other supplies. It was very separate from the rest of the house. According to the police report, the Franke children were regularly forced to sleep on the floor and access to normal beds was restricted and treated like a privilege.

via Washington County Attorney’s Office

Also found in the house were bins full of duct tape, handcuffs, and a safe that hid a journal full of entries allegedly from Ruby Franke about the abuse they were putting the children through.

The massive house was put up for sale shortly after Jodi’s arrest, and appears to have been sold as it’s not longer listed on the Realtor site.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Washington County Attorney’s Office/TikTok

More on: Netflix The Evil Influencer TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

stranger things finale final fight steve lucas mike that creep nancy and robin

The five most annoying inconsistencies and continuity errors in the Stranger Things finale

The Evil Influencer completely leaves out Jodi and Ruby’s secret ‘intimate relationship’

Latest

Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight