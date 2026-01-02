Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

1 hour ago

Netflix’s The Evil Influencer exposes child abusers Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke, so here’s a deep dive into the massive home where all the horrific crimes took place.

Jodi’s home was super isolated, deep in Utah’s desert

Deep in Utah in a city with less than 10,000 people called Ivines, Jodi Hildebrandt lived in a multi-million dollar mansion. Built in 2017, the 9,000 square-foot house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and 20 total rooms including living rooms, offices and a cinema room.

Jodi owned the house and in 2024, Ruby Franke moved in along with four of her children as they thought it would make their parenting methods more effective. Three months after moving in to Jodi’s house, Russell Franke ran away and was able to get help from a neighbour, who called the police. Jodi and Ruby were arrested the same day, as shown in The Evil Influencer.

In the police body cam footage which reveals the moment Jodi was arrested, you can see the huge front room the “life coach” was working out of at the time. She had earned millions over her career as a therapist for Mormon couples who were having issues in their relationship, and through her social media brand Connections.

In one of the bathrooms, there was a side that seemed to be kept empty. This is where police found an unnamed nine-year-old girl, sitting cross-legged in the dark.

The police found a ‘panic room’ hidden at the bottom of the house

In the mansion’s basement, police found a “panic room” which had a Murphy bed and a fridge, as well as other supplies. It was very separate from the rest of the house. According to the police report, the Franke children were regularly forced to sleep on the floor and access to normal beds was restricted and treated like a privilege.

Also found in the house were bins full of duct tape, handcuffs, and a safe that hid a journal full of entries allegedly from Ruby Franke about the abuse they were putting the children through.

The massive house was put up for sale shortly after Jodi’s arrest, and appears to have been sold as it’s not longer listed on the Realtor site.

Featured image via Washington County Attorney’s Office/TikTok