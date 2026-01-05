These three horrific details were completely left out of Netflix’s Evil Influencer doc

5 hours ago

The Evil Influencer Netflix documentary is full of information about Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke’s abuse, but it also left out a lot of things, too, so here are the most shocking missing details.

Ruby and Jodi’s alleged relationship isn’t in Evil Influencer

Netflix’s Evil Influencer documentary heavily focuses on Jodi Hildebrandt’s abuse of Ruby Franke’s children and her influence on the mum of six. But the documentary leaves out the alleged intimate relationship Ruby’s eldest daughter, Shari, claims the pair had. In the Hulu documentary and in Sheri’s memoir, she shares multiple incidents she claims confirm Jodi and Ruby’s secret love affair.

8 Passenger’s YouTube scandals aren’t mentioned

At its peak, the 8 Passengers YouTube channel had millions of subscribers. But there were loads of controversial moments way before Ruby’s arrest that caused concern from supporters of the channel, mostly to do with Ruby’s very controversial parenting style.

One viral incident was in 2020, when Chad Franke revealed that he’d been sleeping on a bean bag instead of a bed for seven months in the middle of a vlog. As a punishment for playing a prank on his younger brother, Ruby confirmed that Chad had his room and bed taken away from him. The incident went viral and sparked lots of outrage.

CPS were called on Ruby even before Jodi got involved

After the beanbag incident, concerned viewers contacted Child Protection Services to alert them of Ruby’s controversial parenting tactics. This did actually result in the Utah Division of Child and Family Services setting up a welfare visit, but it did not lead to an arrest as they didn’t find sufficient evidence of abuse.

Chad Franke snap stories 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/brW0K0WOOU — JESS (@jessforlast) August 30, 2024

Outside of the concern from the 8Passengers viewers, Ruby’s neighbours also claimed to have called CPS. They were apparently concerned over the children being alone for long periods of time, and claimed the windows of the Franke house were sometimes taped over. None of these welfare checks resulted in an arrest, until Russell Franke escaped the house for help in 2023.

