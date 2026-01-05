The Tab

These three horrific details were completely left out of Netflix’s Evil Influencer doc

There’s a lot of stuff it didn’t cover

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

The Evil Influencer Netflix documentary is full of information about Jodi Hildebrandt and Ruby Franke’s abuse, but it also left out a lot of things, too, so here are the most shocking missing details.

Ruby and Jodi’s alleged relationship isn’t in Evil Influencer

Netflix’s Evil Influencer documentary heavily focuses on Jodi Hildebrandt’s abuse of Ruby Franke’s children and her influence on the mum of six. But the documentary leaves out the alleged intimate relationship Ruby’s eldest daughter, Shari, claims the pair had. In the Hulu documentary and in Sheri’s memoir, she shares multiple incidents she claims confirm Jodi and Ruby’s secret love affair.

8 Passenger’s YouTube scandals aren’t mentioned

At its peak, the 8 Passengers YouTube channel had millions of subscribers. But there were loads of controversial moments way before Ruby’s arrest that caused concern from supporters of the channel, mostly to do with Ruby’s very controversial parenting style.

One viral incident was in 2020, when Chad Franke revealed that he’d been sleeping on a bean bag instead of a bed for seven months in the middle of a vlog. As a punishment for playing a prank on his younger brother, Ruby confirmed that Chad had his room and bed taken away from him. The incident went viral and sparked lots of outrage.

CPS were called on Ruby even before Jodi got involved

After the beanbag incident, concerned viewers contacted Child Protection Services to alert them of Ruby’s controversial parenting tactics. This did actually result in the Utah Division of Child and Family Services setting up a welfare visit, but it did not lead to an arrest as they didn’t find sufficient evidence of abuse.

Outside of the concern from the 8Passengers viewers, Ruby’s neighbours also claimed to have called CPS. They were apparently concerned over the children being alone for long periods of time, and claimed the windows of the Franke house were sometimes taped over. None of these welfare checks resulted in an arrest, until Russell Franke escaped the house for help in 2023.

“It’s so boring to look at”: Exeter residents criticise proposed 10-storey student block

Katie Smith

The giant block of Exeter student flats is being called ‘overbearing’ and ‘boring’ to look at

tara lynn halter top tiktok

From start to finish: Explaining the Tara Lynn halter top controversy that’s all over TikTok

Francesca Eke

‘There ain’t no way that girl’s a nurse’

Guys, there’s a new London club night where men must be six foot tall to enter

Maisy Gledhill

And yes boys, you will be measured on the door

There’s a convincing theory that everyone on this year’s Traitors secretly knows each other

Esther Knowles

The evidence that the series four Traitors contestants are all related is too convincing to ignore

microtrends 2026

Labubus, gingham and leopard print?! TikTok thinks these microtrends will be dumped in 2026

Maisy Gledhill

Leopard print is out and I’m not okay

The Housemaid director hotel scene

Director reveals exactly how The Housemaid’s steamiest scenes were actually filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘Our actors were just really free’

Every iconic, awkward and unhinged moment from the Critics Choice Awards 2026

Hebe Hancock

It was so juicy

2025 academic resolutions we’ll all break by week three (Glasgow edition)

Georgia French

The academic weapon to academic victim trajectory.

joe jonas girlfriend

Meet Tatiana Gabriela, Joe Jonas’ hot, model girlfriend he’s literally drooling over

Francesca Eke

They spent New Year’s Eve together with Joe’s daughters

Every small joy that got us through first semester at Glasgow

Georgia French

Thank god we made it

