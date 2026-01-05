Bar owners finally speak out as viral video captures inferno moments before 40 people are killed

Over 119 people were injured in the chaos

Videos of a Swiss bar fire have gone viral on just about every social media platform, and now the authorities have identified the 40 people killed in the blaze.

In one of the “worst tragedies” in Switzerland’s history, 40 people died at the Le Constellation bar in the mountain resort of Crans-Montana, southern Switzerland. The fire occurred on New Year’s Eve, and over 119 people were seriously injured in the ensuing chaos.

“Everything leads us to think that the fire started from sparkling candles – or sparklers – which were put on bottles of champagne, and that was moved too close to the ceiling,” Béatrice Pilloud, the lead prosecutor for the Valais region, said on Friday. “From that, a blaze began very quickly.”

Among the confirmed dead were a 15-year-old girl with British citizenship, a 14-year-old Swiss girl, and two 15-year-olds. The oldest victim was confirmed to be 39-years-old.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful daughter and sister, Charlotte,” the family of the killed student, Charlotte Niddam, said. “Details regarding the funeral arrangements will follow shortly. It is most likely on Thursday in Paris. Thank you for all your support those last few days.”

In viral videos that have been shared, the people seemed to continue to party as the room caught fire.

The owners of the Swiss bar have spoken out after the fire

The owners of the Le Constellation bar are a French couple, Jacques Moretti, 49, and wife, Jessica, 40. They have already been interviewed by police, and manslaughter charges are not off the table, according to the lead prosecutor.

Speaking to local news outlets, the owners of the Swiss bar admitted they “can’t eat” in the wake of the horrific fire.

“We can neither sleep nor eat, we are all very unwell,” they told Swiss outlet 20 Minuten, adding that “everything was done according to the regulations.”

“We will do everything we can to help clarify the causes. We are doing everything in our power. Our lawyers are also involved,” Jacques Moretti added.

The investigation is still underway, and more details are expected to come out in the coming days.

