Emilie Kiser reveals true feelings towards her husband Brady after son’s drowning death

Seven months after her son Trigg’s tragic drowning death, Emilie Kiser has finally spoken out about the family’s feelings towards her husband Brady.

Three-year-old Trigg drowned in their garden pool in May while being watched by his dad. He lost sight of the toddler while tending to their newborn, and he wandered outside and fell into the swimming pool.

Since then, the influencer has kept Brady out of her videos, and many speculated that the pair aren’t together anymore. However, she’s started showing glimpses of him in her latest TikToks, and revealed how she and the family really feel towards him.

Underneath one of her recent videos, spending Christmas with family, someone wrote: “How does your family deal with your husband? Are they polite? Are they angry? What are their feelings? They probably don’t even show their feelings.”

Emilie responded to the comment and insisted that the whole family loves Brady very much, adding that it’s actually made them all even closer.

“My entire family loves him so so much,” she wrote. “If anything their unwavering love for him and Trigg is something that has helped us so much to come together as a family.”

@emiliekiser Hope you all have a safe holiday, and as always, thank you for the love, support, and kind words. They mean the world, always❤️ ♬ original sound – Emilie

In another comment, Emilie revealed how difficult the first Christmas without Trigg has been. She said they all went away to Disneyland because they didn’t want to be at home.

“It wasn’t [easy], but we have so many amazing memories with him there and it was both hard and also special to talk about him the whole time and share things we remember,” she said.

Emilie returned to social media in August with a lengthy statement taking “full accountability” for her son’s death because she didn’t have a pool fence installed.

“Trigg is our baby and our best friend. The light and spirit he brought into this world was bright, pure, joyful, and undeniable. We miss him every second of every day and continuing forward often feels unbearable. I never thought we would experience grief in this way or the pain of losing him so suddenly.”

