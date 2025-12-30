The Tab

Emilie Kiser shares heartbreaking update about first Christmas after son’s death

‘It was a terrible Christmas for us’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Influencer Emilie Kiser has shared a heartbreaking update on what her first Christmas without her son Trigg was like, after his tragic accidental death earlier this year.

The 26-year-old, who makes lifestyle and family-focused content, lost her son Trigg in May this year after he fell into the family swimming pool. He was only three years old.

Emilie has shared regular updates on her struggles with grief after the death of her child, as well as dealing with their youngest child, Theodore, who was born only a couple of months before the incident. In a new TikTok Get Ready With Me video, Emilie shared her plans for Christmas 2025.

“Truly so grateful for my family this year, even though we were not home for Christmas this year. We just did not want to have a traditional Christmas without Trigg,” she explained.

“My family made sure to just make us still feel so special — make it special for [my son] Teddy. We were able to just have very quality time together, and that is, like, really just all we wanted this year — making memories still, but not having it feel like a normal Christmas.”

Emilie chose to spend Christmas away from home because she didn’t want to pretend things were normal on the first Christmas after Trigg’s death.

“I just didn’t want to force a normal Christmas because it is not a normal Christmas. It was, quite frankly, a terrible Christmas for us — I say that just to be real and honest,” she said.

@emiliekiser

Hope you all have a good day today 🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼

♬ original sound – Emilie

The influencer said her family were very understanding and supportive of her, saying: “They were all just kind of like, ‘We are going to do whatever you guys want to do for Christmas’.”

Emilie also thanked her followers for all the kind messages and comments they have left on her social media pages during the holiday season to show support for the grieving mum.

Featured image via @emiliekiser on Instagram

