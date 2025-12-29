FaZe Banks, 34, bites back at allegations he was dating Charli D’Amelio when she was a minor

4 hours ago

Amidst the dissolution of FaZe Clan, its leader, FaZe Banks, has refuted allegations that he was involved in a sexual relationship with Charli D’Amelio when she was still a minor.

Over Christmas, the professional esports brand known as FaZe Clan utterly combusted. Influencers walked out, debt was piling up, and contracts were being rejected. It’s getting messier by the moment, and no aspect is messier than the fallout between Banks and streamer PlaqueBoyMax.

Following the very public beef, Max’s cousin, FatBoyDip, who is also a production member, claimed that Banks and influencer Charli D’Amelio were involved when she was underage.

BruceDropEmOff Accuses Banks for GROOMING TikTok Star Charli D'Amelio while She was A MINOR😳😳 "You manipulated her… You're a Groomer… Weirdo.. SHE WAS 17 RICKY!!!" pic.twitter.com/ub2Vhu1NF4 — West (@goingwestt) December 27, 2025

“Put it on God, you wasn’t f**king Charli D’Amelio when she was 18. I want to take that a step further, put it on God you ain’t f**ked that b**ch when she was 17… I know you f**ked that b**ch… B**ch can’t even drink, gang,” he claimed.

FaZe Banks, whose real name is Richard ‘Ricky’ Bengston, was said to have “groomed” Charli when she was 17, and he was nearing 40. The streamer claimed he manipulated her, adding: “You’re a groomer! Weirdo. She was 17, Ricky!”

FaZe Banks hit back at the Charli D’Amelio claims

Following a massive uproar on multiple platforms, FaZe Banks hit out the allegations in a lengthy post on Twitter. He seemed to be on a phone call with Charli at the time.

He scathed: “Wow the ultimate line has been crossed. To lie about something so disgusting and harmful is despicable. You guys are pure evil.

“For the record I first met Charli in April of 2024 a couple weeks before her 20th birthday. Our relationship is nobody’s business and it’s disgusting that these people lied about it to hurt me with zero regard for how it affects her. I’m on the phone with Charli as I type this, this is beyond unfair. Neither her or I deserve this and again we will be in pursuit of the truth and handling this legally moving forward. Our lawyers will be in contact with PlaqueBoyMax team.”

Charli responded with a thumbs-up emoji, seemingly in support of the statement.

Featured image credit: FaZe Banks/Charli D’Amelio