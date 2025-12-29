The Tab
Charli

FaZe Banks, 34, bites back at allegations he was dating Charli D’Amelio when she was a minor

The TikTok influencer has also responded

Kieran Galpin | Trends

Amidst the dissolution of FaZe Clan, its leader, FaZe Banks, has refuted allegations that he was involved in a sexual relationship with Charli D’Amelio when she was still a minor.

Over Christmas, the professional esports brand known as FaZe Clan utterly combusted. Influencers walked out, debt was piling up, and contracts were being rejected. It’s getting messier by the moment, and no aspect is messier than the fallout between Banks and streamer PlaqueBoyMax.

Following the very public beef, Max’s cousin, FatBoyDip, who is also a production member, claimed that Banks and influencer Charli D’Amelio were involved when she was underage.

“Put it on God, you wasn’t f**king Charli D’Amelio when she was 18. I want to take that a step further, put it on God you ain’t f**ked that b**ch when she was 17… I know you f**ked that b**ch… B**ch can’t even drink, gang,” he claimed.

FaZe Banks, whose real name is Richard ‘Ricky’ Bengston, was said to have “groomed” Charli when she was 17, and he was nearing 40. The streamer claimed he manipulated her, adding: “You’re a groomer! Weirdo. She was 17, Ricky!”

FaZe Banks hit back at the Charli D’Amelio claims

Following a massive uproar on multiple platforms, FaZe Banks hit out the allegations in a lengthy post on Twitter. He seemed to be on a phone call with Charli at the time.

He scathed: “Wow the ultimate line has been crossed. To lie about something so disgusting and harmful is despicable. You guys are pure evil.

Most Read

Prosthetics in film

Prosthetic? Never heard of her: 11 actors who bared the real thing, and looked good doing it

beavo

Beavo’s mum creates OnlyFans after son’s Bonnie Blue collab, and the content is traumatic

Bray bern

‘Do we look alike?’: This dad is doing OnlyFans with his 18-year-old son, and the content is WILD

“For the record I first met Charli in April of 2024 a couple weeks before her 20th birthday. Our relationship is nobody’s business and it’s disgusting that these people lied about it to hurt me with zero regard for how it affects her. I’m on the phone with Charli as I type this, this is beyond unfair. Neither her or I deserve this and again we will be in pursuit of the truth and handling this legally moving forward. Our lawyers will be in contact with PlaqueBoyMax team.”

Charli responded with a thumbs-up emoji, seemingly in support of the statement.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: FaZe Banks/Charli D’Amelio

More on: Influencer Sport TikTok Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Influencer Melissa Mae Carlton with her child

Influencer spoke of grief from losing first child days before second child tragically also died

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Tylor Chase

Influencer hailed as ‘remarkable’ after what he did for homeless former actor Tylor Chase

Latest
Vecna 12 kids Stranger Things 5

Vecna needing exactly 12 kids in Stranger Things 5 ties back to a creepy detail from season four

Suchismita Ghosh

Classic Vecna and his weirdly twisted ways

What Henry Creel found in the briefcase in Stranger Things 5 explains his entire origin story

Suchismita Ghosh

It reveals a lot of the backstory

The Cambridge Tab is looking for new Editor-in-Chiefs, and we want you!

Esther Knowles

Apply by 11pm on Saturday 10th January and it could be you organising The Tab’s infamous BNOC list next term

‘Is he dead? Hopefully’: Clavicular banned on Kick for allegedly running over man on stream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The whole thing was caught on video

The surprising universities where grads are getting more jobs than Russell Group students

Claudia Cox

Some of these unis are so rogue

Charli

FaZe Banks, 34, bites back at allegations he was dating Charli D’Amelio when she was a minor

Kieran Galpin

The TikTok influencer has also responded

Brooklyn Beckham feud digs

Every brutal dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other as Brooklyn blocks his entire family

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t keep up

The four iPhone camera settings you need to change to take the best quality photos

Ellissa Bain

This will change everything

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

Hayley Soen

This isn’t just a one off

Guys, Will originally had a completely different Stranger Things coming out and I’m shook

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer it

Vecna 12 kids Stranger Things 5

Vecna needing exactly 12 kids in Stranger Things 5 ties back to a creepy detail from season four

Suchismita Ghosh

Classic Vecna and his weirdly twisted ways

What Henry Creel found in the briefcase in Stranger Things 5 explains his entire origin story

Suchismita Ghosh

It reveals a lot of the backstory

The Cambridge Tab is looking for new Editor-in-Chiefs, and we want you!

Esther Knowles

Apply by 11pm on Saturday 10th January and it could be you organising The Tab’s infamous BNOC list next term

‘Is he dead? Hopefully’: Clavicular banned on Kick for allegedly running over man on stream

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The whole thing was caught on video

The surprising universities where grads are getting more jobs than Russell Group students

Claudia Cox

Some of these unis are so rogue

Charli

FaZe Banks, 34, bites back at allegations he was dating Charli D’Amelio when she was a minor

Kieran Galpin

The TikTok influencer has also responded

Brooklyn Beckham feud digs

Every brutal dig the Beckhams have thrown at each other as Brooklyn blocks his entire family

Suchismita Ghosh

I can’t keep up

The four iPhone camera settings you need to change to take the best quality photos

Ellissa Bain

This will change everything

OnlyFans sons and fathers

Meet the fathers who are actually choosing to make OnlyFans content with their real-life sons

Hayley Soen

This isn’t just a one off

Guys, Will originally had a completely different Stranger Things coming out and I’m shook

Hebe Hancock

I think I prefer it