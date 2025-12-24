Influencer hailed as ‘remarkable’ after what he did for homeless former actor Tylor Chase

5 hours ago

Amidst the ongoing efforts to get Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase off the streets, an influencer has been hailed as “remarkable” for going above and beyond.

Influencer and barber Jacob Harris noticed the viral videos of Tylor Chase circling on the internet. Unlike others, who simply recorded Tylor for clout, he put actual plans into motion to get him some help.

Seeing a video from The Mighty Ducks’ Shaun Weiss, where the actor sorted a bed for Tylor at a local shelter, Jacob took to the streets to find him. He asked people to DM him with tips, and he was eventually able to locate the homeless former actor.

After finding him, he posted this update on Instagram: “Found him. Sat with him for an hour while his father and multiple co-stars called him on my phone. They explained their love for him and how much they want/ need him to agree to getting help. He’s now in contact with all the right people to get him the help he needs. He has a hotel room tonight to give him time to make the decision on his own.”

The following day, Jacob met up with Tylor once again. Though Tylor was not ready to go to the facility, Jacob was able to get him some more help.

“Met up with Tyler this morning. He seems to be well rested and in good spirits. The city of Riverside provided transportation and a facility that will help him. Unfortunately he wasn’t quite ready to go this morning. The city now has Tyler’s dads phone number and are going to be on top of getting him help. He has a close 3038 friend coming in today to speak with him as well. The process has been started,” he said in another update.

Since then, Jacob has helped Tylor’s former co-stars get in contact with him. He’s also in temporary accommodation, so things might finally be changing for the child star.

People thanked him for helping former actor Tylor Chase

Amidst general thoughts and prayers for the former actor, many people thanked Jacob for putting his “money where his mouth is” and actually helping out.

“You are truly remarkable. I was so pleased to see someone trying to actually help and not just stick a camera in his face. It’s still good news to even hear the little steps. I’m keeping him lifted in prayer. I pray he overcomes what he is fighting,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Thank you so much for actually doing something instead of just trying to get views you are an angel.”

“THIS is the Jake I know. You are a golden human bro,” someone else wrote.

