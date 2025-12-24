The Tab
Tylor Chase

Influencer hailed as ‘remarkable’ after what he did for homeless former actor Tylor Chase

Faith in humanity, restored

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment, News

Amidst the ongoing efforts to get Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase off the streets, an influencer has been hailed as “remarkable” for going above and beyond.

Influencer and barber Jacob Harris noticed the viral videos of Tylor Chase circling on the internet. Unlike others, who simply recorded Tylor for clout, he put actual plans into motion to get him some help.

Seeing a video from The Mighty Ducks’ Shaun Weiss, where the actor sorted a bed for Tylor at a local shelter, Jacob took to the streets to find him. He asked people to DM him with tips, and he was eventually able to locate the homeless former actor.

After finding him, he posted this update on Instagram: “Found him. Sat with him for an hour while his father and multiple co-stars called him on my phone. They explained their love for him and how much they want/ need him to agree to getting help. He’s now in contact with all the right people to get him the help he needs. He has a hotel room tonight to give him time to make the decision on his own.”

The following day, Jacob met up with Tylor once again. Though Tylor was not ready to go to the facility, Jacob was able to get him some more help.

“Met up with Tyler this morning. He seems to be well rested and in good spirits. The city of Riverside provided transportation and a facility that will help him. Unfortunately he wasn’t quite ready to go this morning. The city now has Tyler’s dads phone number and are going to be on top of getting him help. He has a close 3038 friend coming in today to speak with him as well. The process has been started,” he said in another update.

Since then, Jacob has helped Tylor’s former co-stars get in contact with him. He’s also in temporary accommodation, so things might finally be changing for the child star.

People thanked him for helping former actor Tylor Chase

Amidst general thoughts and prayers for the former actor, many people thanked Jacob for putting his “money where his mouth is” and actually helping out.

“You are truly remarkable. I was so pleased to see someone trying to actually help and not just stick a camera in his face. It’s still good news to even hear the little steps. I’m keeping him lifted in prayer. I pray he overcomes what he is fighting,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Thank you so much for actually doing something instead of just trying to get views you are an angel.”

“THIS is the Jake I know. You are a golden human bro,” someone else wrote.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Jacob Harris/TikTok

More on: Celebrity Influencers TV Tylor Chase
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment, News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

tylor chase nickolodeon ned declassified homeless

Here’s what happened to Nickelodeon’s Tylor Chase between Ned’s Declassified and ‘homelessness’

Tylor Chase’s shocking number of criminal cases revealed, after homeless actor goes viral

Tylor Chase

All the heartbreaking videos of Tylor Chase, and the tragic updates on the actor’s homelessness

Latest

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre