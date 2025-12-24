The Tab
Here’s what happened to Nickelodeon’s Tylor Chase between Ned’s Declassified and ‘homelessness’

He wrote two fantasy books

Claudia Cox

TikToks have gone viral of the former Nickolodeon star Tylor Chase living on the streets in California. Here’s a closer look at what Tylor Chase did in the years between his Nickolodeon show, and videos going viral about him being “homeless”.

Although Tylor has told reporters he is not homeless, the Riverside Police Department have said they are aware of him “experiencing homelessness” and the Public Safety Engagement Team has been reaching out to him weekly.

Tylor Chase didn’t do much acting after Ned’s Declassified

He became famous for playing Martin Qwerly in all three seasons of the Nickolodeon show Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. Once the show ended  2007, Tylor didn’t get as many acting jobs as some of his co-stars did. Tylor played a young version of a character in the 2007 film Good Time Max, and he voiced a character called Hank Newbern in a video game called L.A. Noire.

Tylor moved away from California

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide was (mostly) filmed in Los Angeles. He eventually left the city, and moved back in with his dad in Georgia.

Tylor Chase reading his poem 'Steps to Hope' in July 2014(Image via YouTube)

Tylor Chase reading his poem ‘Steps to Hope’ in July 2014
(Image via YouTube)

In 2014, Tylor started uploading YouTube videos. He recited many  poems he had written about his mental health, including one about how he felt “chained now to my bedroom by the gravity of bipolar”.

He wrote two fantasy novels

Tylor told the Daily Mail he moved to Riverside in California “about seven to nine years ago”. His mother Paula lives there, and works as a realtor.

Tylor in a video from 2019(Image via YouTube)

Tylor in a video from 2019
(Image via YouTube)

In January 2020, Tylor self-published a 139-page novel called A Vampire’s Salvation: Shrine and Ellen (The Tales of Shrine Book 1). He used the pen name Shrine Tylor.

The blurb says: “The tale of Shrine, a magical Painter who has the ability to turn paint and Spirit Aura into real time elemental art in order to defeat his arch enemy, Novarak, King of Vampires, to obtain his vampiric power and live with his vampire girlfriend, Ellen, for the rest of their days. However, the path to achieving this will not be easy, as the evil maniac organization known as Dark Graffiti tries to thwart Shrine’s efforts at every corner, hoping to destroy the Painter kind by painting dark voids over the canvas of every Painter, trapping them away for eternity by sacrificing one of their own, never to escape the vacuum of time… Can he be Earth’s last hero? Only fate will decide.”

Six months later, he released a much shorter sequel called So Be It: Says Jehovah (Shrine and Ellen Book 2). The description for this one says: “Shrine and Ellen make it to Heaven, and The Creator of All Things is waiting. What will happen next? Beyond only lies the shadows…”

The Riverside County authorities have said they do not know exactly when the Nickolodeon actor Tylor Chase became homeless.

Tylor Chase has criminal cases against him

Riverside County’s court records show eight criminal cases against Tyler in 2025, and four others from the previous two years. He allegedly shoplifted items worth less than $950 (£703), and was caught under the influence of a controlled substance. He is not wanted for any crimes.

‘There’s a shark in the water!’: Mystery as shark appears to swim down River Ouse in York

Frances Halewood

Is it a log, is it the Loch Ness monster, is it a shark?

Here’s how Exeter students spend the Christmas holidays based on their degree

Manaswini Chitre

Trust me, all the stereotypes are true

50 Cent tells Diddy’s son King Combs to ‘relax’ in savage response to being threatened

Hebe Hancock

He really shut him down

stranger things season five upside down theory

Here’s Stranger Things viewers’ most convincing theory on what the Upside Down really is

Claudia Cox

I’m learning so much physics from Stranger Things

The 10 best UK state schools for 2026 have been revealed, and they’re unbelievably posh

Esther Knowles

Every single school is selective and I’m not surprised

Glasgow bin collections over Christmas branded ‘bizarre’ as festive waste could pile up

Hannah Gross

‘It is the same every year. We have Christmas every year, so we need to finally get this right’

The depressing real reason Emily In Paris was forced to move to Rome for season five

Francesca Eke

Things started to get nasty

OnlyFans

I film all my mum’s OnlyFans content, but this ‘messy’ scene was too ‘disgusting’ to shoot

Kieran Galpin

His mum charges $50 a month for her content

Uni of Bristol threatened with legal action for not protecting freedom of speech

Ella Beer

UCL Professor Alice Sullivan alleged it failed to protect her right to freedom of speech after her talk on gender was disrupted by trans rights protesters

the cast of simon cowell the next act on netflix december 10 and some rejected ones

The insanely impressive stuff the rejected The Next Act cast did instead of December 10

Claudia Cox

They’re dropping singles left, right and centre

