Here’s what happened to Nickelodeon’s Tylor Chase between Ned’s Declassified and ‘homelessness’

6 hours ago

TikToks have gone viral of the former Nickolodeon star Tylor Chase living on the streets in California. Here’s a closer look at what Tylor Chase did in the years between his Nickolodeon show, and videos going viral about him being “homeless”.

Although Tylor has told reporters he is not homeless, the Riverside Police Department have said they are aware of him “experiencing homelessness” and the Public Safety Engagement Team has been reaching out to him weekly.

Tylor Chase didn’t do much acting after Ned’s Declassified

He became famous for playing Martin Qwerly in all three seasons of the Nickolodeon show Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. Once the show ended 2007, Tylor didn’t get as many acting jobs as some of his co-stars did. Tylor played a young version of a character in the 2007 film Good Time Max, and he voiced a character called Hank Newbern in a video game called L.A. Noire.

Tylor moved away from California

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide was (mostly) filmed in Los Angeles. He eventually left the city, and moved back in with his dad in Georgia.

In 2014, Tylor started uploading YouTube videos. He recited many poems he had written about his mental health, including one about how he felt “chained now to my bedroom by the gravity of bipolar”.

He wrote two fantasy novels

Tylor told the Daily Mail he moved to Riverside in California “about seven to nine years ago”. His mother Paula lives there, and works as a realtor.

In January 2020, Tylor self-published a 139-page novel called A Vampire’s Salvation: Shrine and Ellen (The Tales of Shrine Book 1). He used the pen name Shrine Tylor.

The blurb says: “The tale of Shrine, a magical Painter who has the ability to turn paint and Spirit Aura into real time elemental art in order to defeat his arch enemy, Novarak, King of Vampires, to obtain his vampiric power and live with his vampire girlfriend, Ellen, for the rest of their days. However, the path to achieving this will not be easy, as the evil maniac organization known as Dark Graffiti tries to thwart Shrine’s efforts at every corner, hoping to destroy the Painter kind by painting dark voids over the canvas of every Painter, trapping them away for eternity by sacrificing one of their own, never to escape the vacuum of time… Can he be Earth’s last hero? Only fate will decide.”

Six months later, he released a much shorter sequel called So Be It: Says Jehovah (Shrine and Ellen Book 2). The description for this one says: “Shrine and Ellen make it to Heaven, and The Creator of All Things is waiting. What will happen next? Beyond only lies the shadows…”

The Riverside County authorities have said they do not know exactly when the Nickolodeon actor Tylor Chase became homeless.

Tylor Chase has criminal cases against him

Riverside County’s court records show eight criminal cases against Tyler in 2025, and four others from the previous two years. He allegedly shoplifted items worth less than $950 (£703), and was caught under the influence of a controlled substance. He is not wanted for any crimes.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.