Actor Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter mysteriously found dead in luxury hotel on New Year’s Eve

The daughter of Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones has mysteriously been found dead at a luxury hotel in San Francisco on New Year’s Eve. Victoria Jones, 34, was found dead inside the Fairmont hotel early on Thursday morning, and her cause of death is still not known.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department told TMZ they responded a medical emergency at the hotel at 2.52am and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Shortly after, the San Francisco Police Department were called to the hotel at 3.14am following reports of a deceased person.

Victoria was lying on the floor on the 14th floor of the hotel when a guest saw her and thought she might be drunk. So, they contacted hotel staff who immediately started doing CPR, a source told the Daily Mail. They then alerted the authorities and called for an ambulance.

The source also said there were no signs of foul play, like trauma to the body. It’s not clear whether she was a guest at he hotel, or how she ended up on the 14th floor. Her death is still being investigated, and the San Francisco Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them.

Victoria is an actress too, known for her roles in Men in Black II and One Tree Hill as a child. However, she hasn’t acted since 2005. Her mother is Tommy’s first wife, photographer Kimberlea Cloughley.

“She’s a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish,” Tommy once told the New Yorker about his daughter after she appeared in his film The Three Burials of Melquiades. “When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish.”

He added: “She had to get up at 5am for her part. One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time.”

