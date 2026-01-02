The Tab

Actor Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter mysteriously found dead in luxury hotel on New Year’s Eve

A hotel guest thought she was drunk

Ellissa Bain | News

The daughter of Hollywood actor Tommy Lee Jones has mysteriously been found dead at a luxury hotel in San Francisco on New Year’s Eve. Victoria Jones, 34, was found dead inside the Fairmont hotel early on Thursday morning, and her cause of death is still not known.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department told TMZ they responded a medical emergency at the hotel at 2.52am and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Shortly after, the San Francisco Police Department were called to the hotel at 3.14am following reports of a deceased person.

Victoria was lying on the floor on the 14th floor of the hotel when a guest saw her and thought she might be drunk. So, they contacted hotel staff who immediately started doing CPR, a source told the Daily Mail. They then alerted the authorities and called for an ambulance.

The source also said there were no signs of foul play, like trauma to the body. It’s not clear whether she was a guest at he hotel, or how she ended up on the 14th floor. Her death is still being investigated, and the San Francisco Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them.

Victoria is an actress too, known for her roles in Men in Black II and One Tree Hill as a child. However, she hasn’t acted since 2005. Her mother is Tommy’s first wife, photographer Kimberlea Cloughley.

Credit: Photo by Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

“She’s a good actress, has her SAG card, speaks impeccable Spanish,” Tommy once told the New Yorker about his daughter after she appeared in his film The Three Burials of Melquiades. “When she was a baby, I told Leticia, her nurse, to speak to her in Spanish.”

He added: “She had to get up at 5am for her part. One morning, she wouldn’t get out of bed. I said, ‘Honey, this is work.’ But she wouldn’t budge. So I fired her. Then, without telling me, the production staff went over and woke her and rushed her out to the set just in time.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity News Viral
Ellissa Bain | News
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Guys, Dean from MAFS UK has got a new girlfriend and I’m crying!

The Evil Influencer completely leaves out Jodi and Ruby’s secret ‘intimate relationship’

Sydney Sweeney has already spoken out about a The Housemaid sequel, and I am not okay

Latest
lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Demo

All the unresolved storylines in Stranger Things are driving me insane, and there are soooo many

Kieran Galpin

WHO OPENED THAT DAMN DOOR?!

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Demo

All the unresolved storylines in Stranger Things are driving me insane, and there are soooo many

Kieran Galpin

WHO OPENED THAT DAMN DOOR?!