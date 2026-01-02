Guys, Dean from MAFS UK has got a new girlfriend and I’m crying!

35 mins ago

Dean from MAFS UK has just announced that he’s got a new girlfriend after his TV marriage to Sarah ended in tatters. I’m so happy for him!

He became the nation’s biggest sweetheart after being treated really badly by Sarah on the reality TV show. After she made some super insensitive comments about his weight and constantly wanted him to change the way he looks, he’s finally found someone who treats him right.

The 31-year-old posted an adorable photo of him and his new girlfriend making a heart around the moon at night with their hands. I’m crying. In the caption, he wrote: “So I may have been keeping a secret the last couple of months…. 👀❤️ Going into this year the happiest I’ve been 💫.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Vary (@vary_dean)

He hasn’t revealed who the mystery girl is yet, but he spoke out about how genuinely happy he is some more in a video on his Instagram Story. Dean said it’s been a “great start to the year” and thanked everyone for their kind words and lovely messages. “It really does mean a lot to the both of us,” he gushed.

“I hope you have a great 2026 yourselves as well. Smiles on your face as always. Can’t wait to see what it has in store for all of us. So here is to the best year ever.”

Loads of the other MAFS UK cast members have congratulated him in the comments, and everyone couldn’t be happier for the loveable groom.

Maeve wrote “LOVE THISSSSSS ❤️❤️” and Nelly added: “Eeeeek!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“DONT MAKE ME CRY🥹🥹🥹 so beyond happy for you dean!! Cannot wait to meet her! Xx,” Leigh also said.

Rebecca said “Loveeeee this for you ❤️”. Steven wrote “Happy for you Deano ❤️.” And John put “Brilliant news mate! ❤️.”

Featured image by: Dean Vary/Instagram