The Tab

Guys, Dean from MAFS UK has got a new girlfriend and I’m crying!

He’s the ‘happiest’ he’s ever been

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Dean from MAFS UK has just announced that he’s got a new girlfriend after his TV marriage to Sarah ended in tatters. I’m so happy for him!

He became the nation’s biggest sweetheart after being treated really badly by Sarah on the reality TV show. After she made some super insensitive comments about his weight and constantly wanted him to change the way he looks, he’s finally found someone who treats him right.

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

Chappell Roan

‘F**king loser’: One of the Stranger Things cast just dragged Chappell Roan, and people are angry

Stranger Things artist responds after sharing sexual comment about child Holly Wheeler

The 31-year-old posted an adorable photo of him and his new girlfriend making a heart around the moon at night with their hands. I’m crying. In the caption, he wrote: “So I may have been keeping a secret the last couple of months…. 👀❤️ Going into this year the happiest I’ve been 💫.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dean Vary (@vary_dean)

He hasn’t revealed who the mystery girl is yet, but he spoke out about how genuinely happy he is some more in a video on his Instagram Story. Dean said it’s been a “great start to the year” and thanked everyone for their kind words and lovely messages. “It really does mean a lot to the both of us,” he gushed.

“I hope you have a great 2026 yourselves as well. Smiles on your face as always. Can’t wait to see what it has in store for all of us. So here is to the best year ever.”

Loads of the other MAFS UK cast members have congratulated him in the comments, and everyone couldn’t be happier for the loveable groom.

Maeve wrote “LOVE THISSSSSS ❤️❤️” and Nelly added: “Eeeeek!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“DONT MAKE ME CRY🥹🥹🥹 so beyond happy for you dean!! Cannot wait to meet her! Xx,” Leigh also said.

Rebecca said “Loveeeee this for you ❤️”. Steven wrote “Happy for you Deano ❤️.” And John put “Brilliant news mate! ❤️.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image by: Dean Vary/Instagram

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

They’re all coupling up, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast who’re in new relationships

Maeve from MAFS UK is loved up with a new boyfriend, who already has a tattoo of her name!

Bailey MAFS

‘Total shock to me’: MAFS’ Bailey reacts to ex-wife Rebecca’s coming out with new girlfriend

Latest
Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things creators address ‘Montauk spin-off’ after people clocked Hopper’s HUGE final line

Kieran Galpin

Hopper fighting the government over time travel? Sign me up

Love Island split

Oh no! Love Island legends heartbreakingly split up after a huge three years together

Hayley Soen

I’m so sad

Guys, Dean from MAFS UK has got a new girlfriend and I’m crying!

Ellissa Bain

He’s the ‘happiest’ he’s ever been

What Bristol students ChatGPTed last year and what it says about us

Chloe Brown

 Don’t get me started on ChatGPT Plus subscribers 

Student’s fatigue, mistaken for exam stress, later diagnosed as tumour

Emily Robson

‘I had given up hope in the healthcare system’

University of Bristol professor honoured in King’s New Years Honours

Katy Bright

A University of Bristol engineering professor has been recognised in the King’s New Years Honours list of 2025

Why you should try Dry January as a Bristol Student (and how to do it)

Chrissy Flannery

Hangovers are out in 2026, sober pubbing and clubbing is IN

The fall of the skinny scarf: Six predictions for Edinburgh in 2026

Khushi Parekh

Do not ask me for the lottery numbers x

The Evil Influencer completely leaves out Jodi and Ruby’s secret ‘intimate relationship’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged details are in Shari’s memoir

Seka

Dad who films his wife and daughter’s OnlyFans reveals the diabolical reason he does it

Kieran Galpin

Does this count as a family run business?

Duffer Brothers

Stranger Things creators address ‘Montauk spin-off’ after people clocked Hopper’s HUGE final line

Kieran Galpin

Hopper fighting the government over time travel? Sign me up

Love Island split

Oh no! Love Island legends heartbreakingly split up after a huge three years together

Hayley Soen

I’m so sad

Guys, Dean from MAFS UK has got a new girlfriend and I’m crying!

Ellissa Bain

He’s the ‘happiest’ he’s ever been

What Bristol students ChatGPTed last year and what it says about us

Chloe Brown

 Don’t get me started on ChatGPT Plus subscribers 

Student’s fatigue, mistaken for exam stress, later diagnosed as tumour

Emily Robson

‘I had given up hope in the healthcare system’

University of Bristol professor honoured in King’s New Years Honours

Katy Bright

A University of Bristol engineering professor has been recognised in the King’s New Years Honours list of 2025

Why you should try Dry January as a Bristol Student (and how to do it)

Chrissy Flannery

Hangovers are out in 2026, sober pubbing and clubbing is IN

The fall of the skinny scarf: Six predictions for Edinburgh in 2026

Khushi Parekh

Do not ask me for the lottery numbers x

The Evil Influencer completely leaves out Jodi and Ruby’s secret ‘intimate relationship’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged details are in Shari’s memoir

Seka

Dad who films his wife and daughter’s OnlyFans reveals the diabolical reason he does it

Kieran Galpin

Does this count as a family run business?