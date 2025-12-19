‘Total shock to me’: MAFS’ Bailey reacts to ex-wife Rebecca’s coming out with new girlfriend

1 hour ago

MAFS UK’s Bailey has spoken out after his on-screen wife, Rebecca, came out of the closet in the best way possible – with a new girlfriend.

Bailey and Rebecca were married on the most recent season of MAFS UK, and after overcoming some difficulties at the start, they grew to be one of the more successful couples. Unfortunately, they are no longer together, but there aren’t a lot of facts about the situation beyond rumours of infidelity at a music festival.

In a move no one saw coming, Rebecca introduced the world to her quite-famous girlfriend on Instagram. She’d earlier teased a new relationship, but everyone wrongly assumed it was a man. Her new beau, Lily Woodham, plays football for Liverpool FC and the Wales national team.

“In your 30s a girl will come into your life when you least expect it,” Rebecca said on Instagram. “You’ll question everything you’ve ever known about yourself… who you are, what you are, how this feels so right??? It’s important you don’t try and fight it, let love in.”

The world and her fellow MAFS cast members couldn’t be happier for her, but now her ex-husband Bailey has spoken to The Sun.

MAFS UK’s Bailey initially thought Rebecca’s coming out was a joke

Speaking to the publication, Bailey admitted that he was initially taken aback by the news. He had “no idea, zero” and the relationship announcement from his ex was a “total shock to me.”

He explained: “I was not expecting it at all. I almost thought maybe it was a bit of like a joke at first, but obviously it’s serious, and like they look happy, so I’ve got no bad feelings towards it. It just made me think back of other times, and you start thinking, ‘oh, maybe there was something there. If it was Leah, I’ll tell you what, I don’t think I would have been too surprised.”

Despite those kind words, Bailey did seem somewhat salty about another aspect of what I assume is a very happy moment for Rebecca. He called back to drama during MAFS, when Leah was accused of flirting with several other brides by her own wife, Leigh.

He explained: “Obviously, I raised a few concerns around Leah’s flirting during the show and I was always kind of reassured that it didn’t really matter because Bec doesn’t fancy women, so yeah, it was definitely news to me. I look back now, it’s almost like there was some sort of, maybe a little bit of chemistry or something that was just a bit more.

“I raised it at one of the dinner parties and I said, ‘look, it’s gone past just like jokey mates and some of the stuff that’s said is definitely flirty and it didn’t sit right with me’.

“To be fair, we all had a talk about it before the dinner party. We had almost, not a falling out, but a little bit of an argument between me, Bec and Leah when I was saying it didn’t sit right with me.”

Is it almost like the two situations were completely unrelated? Like, Rebecca was flirty with Leah as friends, because they were friends. Then she met Lily, and her worldview expanded and changed. It’s not rocket science, Bailey; people grow and develop.

Also: Welcome to the club, Rebecca. You will receive your customary rainbow lanyard and iced coffee discount voucher in the post.

Featured image credit: Channel 4 and Instagram/Rebecca