The Tab

Omg, MAFS UK’s Rebecca has hard-launched her new girlfriend and she’s a pro footballer

I’m so happy for her

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The 2025 series of MAFS UK might still be fresh in our minds, but the drama is definitely not staying on the screen. In a twist nobody saw coming, Rebecca Fenney has officially hard-launched her new relationship, and it turns out she’s dating a professional footballer.

Following her messy split from her husband Bailey, Rebecca took to Instagram on Thursday to hard launch her relationship with Lily Woodham, who plays for Liverpool FC and the Wales national team.

Rebecca and Bailey were widely considered the “strongest couple” of the 2025 experiment, making it all the way to the final vows. However, the honeymoon phase didn’t last long once the cameras stopped rolling.

Credit: e4

The split was anything but amicable. Rebecca previously hinted that Bailey had “fumbled” her, while rumours swirled of a cheating scandal at a festival they attended together. While Bailey has denied the allegations, claiming he was “heartbroken” and “struggling” to watch their love story back on TV, Rebecca has clearly closed that chapter for good.

Rebecca’s announcement came via a sweet montage video where Lily asks her to be her girlfriend. In the caption, Rebecca admitted that this new romance has changed her entire perspective on her identity.

Credit: Instagram/@bec.fen

“In your 30s a girl will come into your life when you least expect it,” she wrote. “You’ll question everything you’ve ever known about yourself… who you are, what you are, how this feels so right??? It’s important you don’t try and fight it, let love in.”

She later described Lily as a “5ft 4 alpha” and her “new love”.

While her co-stars rushed to support her, some people were more skeptical. One follower accused Rebecca of “wasting someone’s chance” at a straight relationship on the show just to get “15 minutes” of fame. Rebecca wasn’t having it, though, and immediately clapped back.

“I went on MAFS for a straight relationship because I was looking for a man at the time, obviously,” she replied. “I didn’t have doubts or curiosity about my sexuality… Bailey and I ended in July. I didn’t actively seek a relationship with a woman afterwards. It just happened this way. But I’m so glad it did, I’m so happy.”

With the reunion set to air in February, we can probably expect some very awkward seating arrangements on that sofa.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Instagram/@bec.fen

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

some mafs uk 2025 cast and then whatsapp symbols to represent group chat

A nosy look inside the MAFS UK cast’s drama-filled WhatsApp group chats, and who is banned

MAFS UK’s Davide has a new boyfriend, and he announced it with a really spicy video

MAFS UK’s Rebecca is all loved up with a new boyfriend after her messy split from Bailey

Latest
NASCAR

NASCAR driver’s wife sent this desperate text to mum, moments before their plane crashed

Kieran Galpin

Greg Biffle, his wife, and their two kids died in a plane crash on Thursday

Lily Phillips videos

Lily Phillips shares honestly disturbing videos after being ‘thoroughly satisfied’ at latest stunt

Hayley Soen

Why must she zoom in so much?!

Fortnite Harry Potter dragged

No pride activities this year but a Harry Potter collab? Fortnite is getting dragged and rightly so

Harrison Brocklehurst

Most people are ignoring the new Harry Potter skins entirely

Omg, MAFS UK’s Rebecca has hard-launched her new girlfriend and she’s a pro footballer

Hebe Hancock

I’m so happy for her

Russell BRand

Russell Brand’s really bizarre response to ex-wife Katy Perry’s romance with Justin Trudeau

Kieran Galpin

Big words from the man who fled the UK over assault allegations

aryan sharma missing university student

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student, three weeks since he left uni halls

Claudia Cox

CCTV footage showed him jogging down a road at midnight

Right Scrooges, here are five Edinburgh activities that are an absolute must this Christmas

Samira Sanders

When the library’s feeling more festive than your social life

Luca and Grace

Uh-oh, Luca and Grace are getting massively called out for attending controversial celeb wedding

Hayley Soen

‘Immediately running to unfollow the both of them’

Everything the Netflix Diddy documentary left out about his bizarre relationship with JLo

Hebe Hancock

It’s all a bit odd

Who was Diego Borella? The episode tribute and his links to Emily in Paris explained

Hayley Soen

‘His memory will live on with the show’

NASCAR

NASCAR driver’s wife sent this desperate text to mum, moments before their plane crashed

Kieran Galpin

Greg Biffle, his wife, and their two kids died in a plane crash on Thursday

Lily Phillips videos

Lily Phillips shares honestly disturbing videos after being ‘thoroughly satisfied’ at latest stunt

Hayley Soen

Why must she zoom in so much?!

Fortnite Harry Potter dragged

No pride activities this year but a Harry Potter collab? Fortnite is getting dragged and rightly so

Harrison Brocklehurst

Most people are ignoring the new Harry Potter skins entirely

Omg, MAFS UK’s Rebecca has hard-launched her new girlfriend and she’s a pro footballer

Hebe Hancock

I’m so happy for her

Russell BRand

Russell Brand’s really bizarre response to ex-wife Katy Perry’s romance with Justin Trudeau

Kieran Galpin

Big words from the man who fled the UK over assault allegations

aryan sharma missing university student

Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student, three weeks since he left uni halls

Claudia Cox

CCTV footage showed him jogging down a road at midnight

Right Scrooges, here are five Edinburgh activities that are an absolute must this Christmas

Samira Sanders

When the library’s feeling more festive than your social life

Luca and Grace

Uh-oh, Luca and Grace are getting massively called out for attending controversial celeb wedding

Hayley Soen

‘Immediately running to unfollow the both of them’

Everything the Netflix Diddy documentary left out about his bizarre relationship with JLo

Hebe Hancock

It’s all a bit odd

Who was Diego Borella? The episode tribute and his links to Emily in Paris explained

Hayley Soen

‘His memory will live on with the show’