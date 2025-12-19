Omg, MAFS UK’s Rebecca has hard-launched her new girlfriend and she’s a pro footballer

1 hour ago

The 2025 series of MAFS UK might still be fresh in our minds, but the drama is definitely not staying on the screen. In a twist nobody saw coming, Rebecca Fenney has officially hard-launched her new relationship, and it turns out she’s dating a professional footballer.

Following her messy split from her husband Bailey, Rebecca took to Instagram on Thursday to hard launch her relationship with Lily Woodham, who plays for Liverpool FC and the Wales national team.

Rebecca and Bailey were widely considered the “strongest couple” of the 2025 experiment, making it all the way to the final vows. However, the honeymoon phase didn’t last long once the cameras stopped rolling.

The split was anything but amicable. Rebecca previously hinted that Bailey had “fumbled” her, while rumours swirled of a cheating scandal at a festival they attended together. While Bailey has denied the allegations, claiming he was “heartbroken” and “struggling” to watch their love story back on TV, Rebecca has clearly closed that chapter for good.

Rebecca’s announcement came via a sweet montage video where Lily asks her to be her girlfriend. In the caption, Rebecca admitted that this new romance has changed her entire perspective on her identity.

“In your 30s a girl will come into your life when you least expect it,” she wrote. “You’ll question everything you’ve ever known about yourself… who you are, what you are, how this feels so right??? It’s important you don’t try and fight it, let love in.”

She later described Lily as a “5ft 4 alpha” and her “new love”.

While her co-stars rushed to support her, some people were more skeptical. One follower accused Rebecca of “wasting someone’s chance” at a straight relationship on the show just to get “15 minutes” of fame. Rebecca wasn’t having it, though, and immediately clapped back.

“I went on MAFS for a straight relationship because I was looking for a man at the time, obviously,” she replied. “I didn’t have doubts or curiosity about my sexuality… Bailey and I ended in July. I didn’t actively seek a relationship with a woman afterwards. It just happened this way. But I’m so glad it did, I’m so happy.”

With the reunion set to air in February, we can probably expect some very awkward seating arrangements on that sofa.

