Body found in search for missing 20-year-old student, three weeks since he left uni halls

Police found a body following a search for a missing Loughborough University student.

20-year-old Aryan Sharma was last seen on CCTV in Loughborough on 22nd November. The body is yet to be formally identified, but police believe it to be Aryan.

Aryan’s family was last in contact with him on Friday 21st November. He left his university accommodation at approximately 9:30pm on 22nd November. Aryan was seen walking towards the Stanford on Soar area north of Loughborough. The police released CCTV footage showing him jogging down the pavement along Meadow Lane at around 12:30am on 23rd November.

After Aryan’s mother didn’t hear from him for three days, she “felt something wasn’t right” and reported him missing.

The police received a report that a body had been seen in the River Soar in Normanton on Soar, and on Sunday 14th December they deployed officers to this area. After the force’s Tactical Support Team and the National Police Air Service searched the river, they located a body.

During the investigation, Detective Inspector Jonathan Dickens said: “It’s not unusual for Aryan to go out for a walk. We know he would go out for a walk late at night when he was back in London and in shorts with his quite distinctive long black trench coat. We’re completely open to anything that could have happened to him, but we have to recognise that the last time he was seen was in a very rural location and we’ve not heard or seen from him since. It’s very difficult.”

Aryan was studying Robotics, Mechatronics and Control Engineering at Loughborough University. He grew up in London. His family said he dreamed of joining the RAF.

Loughborough University said: “We are incredibly sad to let you know that the Police believe that they have found the body of current student, Aryan Sharma, who was studying Robotics, Mechatronics, and Control Engineering. Many of you will be aware of the significant missing person investigation for Aryan which has received local and national press coverage. This is an incredibly difficult time for the whole university community.” They shared a list of ways students and staff can access support.

Featured images via the Leicestershire Police.