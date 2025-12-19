Right Scrooges, here are five Edinburgh activities that are an absolute must this Christmas

2 hours ago

With winter truly upon us, it’s the time of year when Princes Street begins to look like a Christmas card come to life. Whilst deadlines are important in the run up to the holidays, so is letting yourself get into the festive spirit. Whether you’re all about Christmas or simply here for the vibes – why not have a cheeky mince pie and soak up everything Edinburgh has to offer this December?

1. The Christmas market

No need to act shocked – you all saw this one coming. The Edinburgh Christmas market is an undisputed classic at this time of year. There are countless stalls to keep you entertained there, offering food, mulled wine, trinkets and even a helter skelter. Plus, it’s worth the trip to New Town if only to see the lights display. What more could you want?

2. Christmas movie marathon

Wondering how you survive the cold December nights in Edinburgh? The only way is by snuggling up with your flatmates with a Baileys hot chocolate and doing a marathon of all the festive classics. It’s time to suspend your disbelief and watch an eight year old outsmart two fully grown men. Never too young to get stories material for the personal statement I guess…

3. Christmas meal with flat

It’s the perfect moment to gather your flatmates and friends for a festive-themed dinner party before everyone leaves. You could even do some Christmas themed baking if you’re feeling particularly inspired. Get your best chef on the mains, your worst one on the salad and Deliveroo on stand by in case everything goes to shit x

4. Christmas Coffee shop grind

Whilst it’s easy to get ahead of ourselves, semester 1 finals must be conquered before Christmas can be truly upon us. Whether you’re revising for the big exam or bashing out a 2,000 word essay – it all feels a lot easier with an overly-priced, elaborately-named Christmas-themed drink in your hand. Head down to a café and get yourself a Hot Gingerbread Chai Latte Festive Special or whatever it is they’re serving these days.

5. Final Christmas piss-up

One thing that must be done before the Christmas break is gathering your mates for one final pub trip, where one drink leads to another and suddenly you’re at Gari’s wondering how on earth you ended up there again. In fact may I suggest a final Christmas themed flat party even? All you need is lights, music and for everyone to dress like they’re straight out of the Nativity. Easy x