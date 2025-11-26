Have yourself a very pricey Christmas: An honest guide to Edinburgh’s markets

3 hours ago

It’s that time of year again: Edinburgh is cold, dark by 3:40 pm, and aggressively twinkly. Which can only mean one thing: the Christmas markets are back to drain your wallet. If you’re planning a trip down to Princes Street Gardens this festive season, here’s your definitive guide to avoiding disappointment, frostbite, and emotional collapse.

You will queue more than anything else

The markets run on a simple principle: if you see the castle, you are probably also standing in a line. Queues include, but are not limited to:

The queue to get IN

The queue to get DOWN the stairs

The queue for the food that will underwhelm you

The queue for a photo you will never post

The queue to get OUT (yes, really)

If Santa really cared, he’d deliver fast-track wristbands. But alas, he does not. I recommend that you avoid weekends. Weekday afternoons are your best shot at walking more than two metres without being body-checked by someone holding a GoPro.

The prices that stole Christmas

If you thought your rent increase was offensive, wait until you meet the Christmas market price list. After all, tis the season to take out a loan.

I did some investigating, and here is this year’s average damage:

You are paying premium prices for premium vibes, not premium goods. But honestly? It’s Christmas. Time isn’t real. Money isn’t real. Treat yourself.

Dress festive, but also dress for the Arctic tundra

You know how the George Square wind is bad? The market wind is worse. It sneaks up the hill from Princes Street with the velocity of someone who just discovered they have overdue library fines. I recommend you wear:

A proper coat, not your funky Depop jacket

Gloves that actually cover your fingers

A scarf large enough to double as a survival tent

You may think you’ll be warm because of all the people packed around you, but actually, you’ll still be freezing. You’ll also just be annoyed.

Getting a cute photo is basically a Christmas miracle

Every year, thousands of students descend on the markets with one mission: secure the festive Instagram photo. You know the one – soft fairy lights, mulled-wine glow, subtle sparkle, maybe a blurry castle in the background. Unfortunately, reality has other plans.

The markets look gorgeous, but the second you flip your camera, every light behind you decides to flare like you’re filming a documentary on UFO sightings.

Photobombs are not just likely, they are guaranteed. You are never alone in a photo. Featuring cameo appearances include (but are not limited to):

A child mid-scream

A Dad eating a bratwurst aggressively close to the lens

A couple arguing about which direction John Lewis is

Someone in a sequin puffer jacket reflecting the entire universe

A stranger staring into the camera with the dead-eyed intensity of a Victorian spirit photograph

If you want a good photo, I suggest bringing someone who identifies as a content creator.

Logistics and accessibility

It’s fun to joke about overpriced hot chocolate and rogue wind, but here’s the stuff that will actually save you from a festive meltdown.

Entrances and exits are a labyrinth: depending on the day, the markets operate on a mysterious one-way system that changes with no warning. One minute you’re walking semi-freely, the next you’re being herded down the steps by Waverley Bridge like cattle being birthed into the night. The general rule: If you think it’s the entrance, it’s probably the exit.

Bag searches are a thing: they’re not intense, but they do slow everything down. Outside drinks (non-alcoholic) are allowed if you are looking to save a few pennies.

Accessibility exists but is complicated. The upper section near Princes Street is fairly manageable, but once you descend into the lower gardens, things get narrow, steep, and crowded, like someone tried to build a Christmas village inside a shoebox. Accessible routes do exist, but the crowds tend to block them.

If accessibility is essential, aim for quieter weekday slots and avoid peak evenings.

Manage your expectations (how not to ruin Christmas for yourself)

Here’s the truth nobody tells you: the Christmas Markets aren’t disappointing; your expectations are delusional. If you go thinking it’s going to be a Hallmark movie, you will absolutely leave feeling betrayed. This isn’t Hallmark, this is Edinburgh.

So, after all the queues, the wind attacks, the hot chocolate-induced debt… are the Edinburgh Christmas Markets actually worth it?

Weirdly, yes.

There’s something about the lights, the noise, the sugar, the absolute spectacle of it all, that pulls you in every single year. Even when you swear you’re not going back because “it’s literally daylight robbery,” you absolutely will. Next week. With more friends. And a worse budget.

So go anyway. Even if you have to remortgage your future, your flat, and your student loan to afford a churro. It’s Christmas after all.