Inside Angry Ginge’s relationship history, after he emotionally reveals how ex dumped him

It was heartwarming

Angry Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, might spend his days shouting at FIFA to thousands, but when it comes to his love life, the Twitch streamer has always kept things surprisingly private. After his emotional moment on I’m A Celebrity last night, people have been scrambling to work out who exactly the mystery girlfriend was.

Credit: ITV

It all kicked off when Angry Ginge opened up to Ruby Wax about how tough the jungle has been. He revealed that his girlfriend dumped him during one of his long Twitch streams, and the brutal video of the breakup has since resurfaced online.

Ruby admitted she never pictured him as the romantic type, but Ginge quickly proved her wrong. Before officially asking his ex out, he’d set up rose petals trailing from the front door to his bedroom, a teddy bear waiting, and a rose for the big moment. Sorry, but who knew Angry Ginge had THAT in him?

Despite streaming so much of his day-to-day life, he’s always been quiet about relationships. So what’s actually going on?

So, does Angry Ginge have a girlfriend right now?

Short answer: No. A close friend told the Daily Mail that Ginge is “very much single at the moment”. Which, considering the number of suspiciously realistic AI-generated photos of him cuddling random women floating around the internet, might shock a few people.

Credit: TikTok/@megs.xxk

Even his family have apparently done double takes at some of the edits. Still, Ginge just finds them hilarious. According to the friend, he’s “genuinely flattered” by the attention but still entirely single.

In a viral TikTok clip, Tays, a fellow gaming streamer and friend of Ginge, claimed: “Ginge told me before he went on there that he’s going on I’m A Celeb to find a girlfriend.”

Scousemali, another streamer friend, backed it up, saying he heard the same thing second-hand.

He was linked with influencer Kaci Jay

The first major relationship theory in 2024 involved YouTuber and influencer Kaci Jay. The pair filmed a date-style video together, and people immediately decided they were soulmates.

Ginge only added fuel to the fire when he started talking about a “mystery girl” he called his girlfriend, without ever naming her, which people naturally assumed it was Kaci Jay. Neither of them ever confirmed anything, and the whole situation fizzled out as quickly as it started.

And then there was Jolie Sharpe

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jolie Sharpe (@joliesharpe)

Earlier this year, Ginge also collaborated with presenter and streamer Jolie Sharpe, and once again people were convinced the chemistry was real. The pair had a great dynamic on stream, which obviously led to another wave of edits, comments, and “they’re secretly dating” theories.

When Jolie reacted on livestream to the news of Ginge joining I’m A Celeb, she looked genuinely thrilled – which, of course, only added more fuel to the rumours.

What we do know is that he’s currently single, open to finding someone, and apparently not above using reality TV to do it.

Featured image credit: ITV, Instagram/@joliesharpe

Deck the (exam) halls: What Christmas movie you should watch based on your Edi degree

Samira Sanders

Because you’re never too old to watch The Muppet Christmas Carol

What the secret note Fiyero sends Elphaba at the end of Wicked: For Good actually says

Ellissa Bain

The letter is hidden in his clothes

celebs hate wicked

Awkward! These are the famous faces who bravely admitted they hate Wicked

Cassandra Fong

Can’t imagine they’re very Popular

Inside Angry Ginge’s relationship history, after he emotionally reveals how ex dumped him

Hebe Hancock

It was heartwarming

Ready to go home for Christmas, Uni of York edition

Faye Robinson

Uni ends, Christmas begins – nostalgia, friendships, festive chaos, and the long road to January exams.

Manchester bus strikes intensify amidst conflict with Transport for Greater Manchester

Jessica Owen

A Unite spokesperson said the strikes are ‘entirely the fault of TfGM’

All Rise: Boyband Blue announce intimate show at Kanteena for 2026

Charlotte Hutchinson

Calling all 2000s boyband fans – this one’s for you

Stranger Things homophobic

A joke on the Stranger Things press tour has caused drama, with some calling it ‘homophobic’

Harrison Brocklehurst

People can’t decide if it’s mean spirited or just banter between mates

Feeling thirsty? Here are five places to get a rejuvenating smoothie in Exeter

Georgia Birkwieser

Because balance is key

Man admits causing death of ‘beautiful, kind’ Durham University student in fatal crash

Charlotte Morgan

Liam Bowes failed to stop after hitting Abigail Eggleston

