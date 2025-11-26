Inside Angry Ginge’s relationship history, after he emotionally reveals how ex dumped him

18 mins ago

Angry Ginge, real name Morgan Burtwistle, might spend his days shouting at FIFA to thousands, but when it comes to his love life, the Twitch streamer has always kept things surprisingly private. After his emotional moment on I’m A Celebrity last night, people have been scrambling to work out who exactly the mystery girlfriend was.

It all kicked off when Angry Ginge opened up to Ruby Wax about how tough the jungle has been. He revealed that his girlfriend dumped him during one of his long Twitch streams, and the brutal video of the breakup has since resurfaced online.

Ruby admitted she never pictured him as the romantic type, but Ginge quickly proved her wrong. Before officially asking his ex out, he’d set up rose petals trailing from the front door to his bedroom, a teddy bear waiting, and a rose for the big moment. Sorry, but who knew Angry Ginge had THAT in him?

Despite streaming so much of his day-to-day life, he’s always been quiet about relationships. So what’s actually going on?

So, does Angry Ginge have a girlfriend right now?

Short answer: No. A close friend told the Daily Mail that Ginge is “very much single at the moment”. Which, considering the number of suspiciously realistic AI-generated photos of him cuddling random women floating around the internet, might shock a few people.

Even his family have apparently done double takes at some of the edits. Still, Ginge just finds them hilarious. According to the friend, he’s “genuinely flattered” by the attention but still entirely single.

In a viral TikTok clip, Tays, a fellow gaming streamer and friend of Ginge, claimed: “Ginge told me before he went on there that he’s going on I’m A Celeb to find a girlfriend.”

Scousemali, another streamer friend, backed it up, saying he heard the same thing second-hand.

He was linked with influencer Kaci Jay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓚𝓪𝓬𝓲 𝓙𝓪𝔂 (@kaci.jay)

The first major relationship theory in 2024 involved YouTuber and influencer Kaci Jay. The pair filmed a date-style video together, and people immediately decided they were soulmates.

Ginge only added fuel to the fire when he started talking about a “mystery girl” he called his girlfriend, without ever naming her, which people naturally assumed it was Kaci Jay. Neither of them ever confirmed anything, and the whole situation fizzled out as quickly as it started.

And then there was Jolie Sharpe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jolie Sharpe (@joliesharpe)

Earlier this year, Ginge also collaborated with presenter and streamer Jolie Sharpe, and once again people were convinced the chemistry was real. The pair had a great dynamic on stream, which obviously led to another wave of edits, comments, and “they’re secretly dating” theories.

When Jolie reacted on livestream to the news of Ginge joining I’m A Celeb, she looked genuinely thrilled – which, of course, only added more fuel to the rumours.

What we do know is that he’s currently single, open to finding someone, and apparently not above using reality TV to do it.

Featured image credit: ITV, Instagram/@joliesharpe