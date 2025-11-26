The Tab

Omg, I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson was on The Voice, and the video is hilarious

He’s so cute

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson joined the I’m A Celebrity camp last week, joining the likes of Aitch, Angry Ginge and Kelly Brook as the late arrivals. Ever since he entered, people have been obsessed with Tom’s posh, theatrical accent, mainly debating whether it’s his real voice or not.

Credit: ITV

But plot twist: Tom’s voice has actually been causing chaos on TV long before he stepped foot in the jungle. Because what you probably didn’t know is that Celebs Go Dating’s favourite receptionist once auditioned for The Voice UK, and yes, there’s a video.

Back in 2016, just before Celebs Go Dating first aired, Tom rocked up to the series five blind auditions. Speaking to the camera beforehand (yes, he made it all the way to the actual televised bit), Tom introduced himself as “gregarious, fun, naughty, and a little bit chaotic”, as well as a “cultural throwback”. He described himself as being from “another era” and a “desperate romantic”, adding: “When I meet someone, I like a tsunami of warmth”.

He then launched into a theatrical, jazzy rendition of Accentuate the Positive for the panel of Will.I.Am, Boy George, Paloma Faith and Ricky Wilson. It was charming, but tragically, none of the judges turned their chairs.

Will.I.Am later said Tom had “tricked” them, joking, “I thought you were, like, 85”, because of Tom’s very 1950s cabaret host energy. Paloma admitted she “hates musical theatre, but I find you really endearing”, and Boy George suggested Tom should be an announcer on the London Underground. Which, honestly, give us that version of TfL immediately.

Most Read

The I’m A Celeb 2025 camp has been EVACUATED and all the cast moved to safety

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Aitch and Shona’s huge age gap revealed, as ‘jungle romance’ blossoms on I’m A Celeb

Tom’s theatrical flair isn’t just for show, he literally trained for this. He graduated from the Royal Academy of Music in musical theatre and started out performing professionally on stage. His big break came the same year as his Voice audition, when he joined Celebs Go Dating and instantly became the nation’s favourite overly articulate receptionist.

Since then, he’s popped up on everything from Celebrity Mastermind (which he won, naturally, answering questions on My Fair Lady), to Celebrity Best Home Cook (runner-up in 2021), The Wheel, 8 Out of 10 Cats, and Celebrity Juice.

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Angry Ginge

As I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge details painful breakup, this video shows the brutal split mid-stream

Revolting issue I’m A Celeb campmates are dealing with as more rain falls after evacuation

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Latest

‘This is weird’: A controversial new Wicked TikTok trend is getting lots of backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Some are saying it’s racially insensitive

The SERIOUSLY unhinged beauty treatments Vogue Williams has had, including salmon sperm

Hebe Hancock

It’s a long list

Deck the (exam) halls: What Christmas movie you should watch based on your Edi degree

Samira Sanders

Because you’re never too old to watch The Muppet Christmas Carol

What the secret note Fiyero sends Elphaba at the end of Wicked: For Good actually says

Ellissa Bain

The letter is hidden in his clothes

celebs hate wicked

Awkward! These are the famous faces who bravely admitted they hate Wicked

Cassandra Fong

Can’t imagine they’re very Popular

Inside Angry Ginge’s relationship history, after he emotionally reveals how ex dumped him

Hebe Hancock

It was heartwarming

Ready to go home for Christmas, Uni of York edition

Faye Robinson

Uni ends, Christmas begins – nostalgia, friendships, festive chaos, and the long road to January exams.

Manchester bus strikes intensify amidst conflict with Transport for Greater Manchester

Jessica Owen

A Unite spokesperson said the strikes are ‘entirely the fault of TfGM’

All Rise: Boyband Blue announce intimate show at Kanteena for 2026

Charlotte Hutchinson

Calling all 2000s boyband fans – this one’s for you

Stranger Things homophobic

A joke on the Stranger Things press tour has caused drama, with some calling it ‘homophobic’

Harrison Brocklehurst

People can’t decide if it’s mean spirited or just banter between mates

‘This is weird’: A controversial new Wicked TikTok trend is getting lots of backlash

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Some are saying it’s racially insensitive

The SERIOUSLY unhinged beauty treatments Vogue Williams has had, including salmon sperm

Hebe Hancock

It’s a long list

Deck the (exam) halls: What Christmas movie you should watch based on your Edi degree

Samira Sanders

Because you’re never too old to watch The Muppet Christmas Carol

What the secret note Fiyero sends Elphaba at the end of Wicked: For Good actually says

Ellissa Bain

The letter is hidden in his clothes

celebs hate wicked

Awkward! These are the famous faces who bravely admitted they hate Wicked

Cassandra Fong

Can’t imagine they’re very Popular

Inside Angry Ginge’s relationship history, after he emotionally reveals how ex dumped him

Hebe Hancock

It was heartwarming

Ready to go home for Christmas, Uni of York edition

Faye Robinson

Uni ends, Christmas begins – nostalgia, friendships, festive chaos, and the long road to January exams.

Manchester bus strikes intensify amidst conflict with Transport for Greater Manchester

Jessica Owen

A Unite spokesperson said the strikes are ‘entirely the fault of TfGM’

All Rise: Boyband Blue announce intimate show at Kanteena for 2026

Charlotte Hutchinson

Calling all 2000s boyband fans – this one’s for you

Stranger Things homophobic

A joke on the Stranger Things press tour has caused drama, with some calling it ‘homophobic’

Harrison Brocklehurst

People can’t decide if it’s mean spirited or just banter between mates