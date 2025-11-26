Omg, I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson was on The Voice, and the video is hilarious

3 hours ago

Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson joined the I’m A Celebrity camp last week, joining the likes of Aitch, Angry Ginge and Kelly Brook as the late arrivals. Ever since he entered, people have been obsessed with Tom’s posh, theatrical accent, mainly debating whether it’s his real voice or not.

But plot twist: Tom’s voice has actually been causing chaos on TV long before he stepped foot in the jungle. Because what you probably didn’t know is that Celebs Go Dating’s favourite receptionist once auditioned for The Voice UK, and yes, there’s a video.

Back in 2016, just before Celebs Go Dating first aired, Tom rocked up to the series five blind auditions. Speaking to the camera beforehand (yes, he made it all the way to the actual televised bit), Tom introduced himself as “gregarious, fun, naughty, and a little bit chaotic”, as well as a “cultural throwback”. He described himself as being from “another era” and a “desperate romantic”, adding: “When I meet someone, I like a tsunami of warmth”.

He then launched into a theatrical, jazzy rendition of Accentuate the Positive for the panel of Will.I.Am, Boy George, Paloma Faith and Ricky Wilson. It was charming, but tragically, none of the judges turned their chairs.

Will.I.Am later said Tom had “tricked” them, joking, “I thought you were, like, 85”, because of Tom’s very 1950s cabaret host energy. Paloma admitted she “hates musical theatre, but I find you really endearing”, and Boy George suggested Tom should be an announcer on the London Underground. Which, honestly, give us that version of TfL immediately.

Tom’s theatrical flair isn’t just for show, he literally trained for this. He graduated from the Royal Academy of Music in musical theatre and started out performing professionally on stage. His big break came the same year as his Voice audition, when he joined Celebs Go Dating and instantly became the nation’s favourite overly articulate receptionist.

Since then, he’s popped up on everything from Celebrity Mastermind (which he won, naturally, answering questions on My Fair Lady), to Celebrity Best Home Cook (runner-up in 2021), The Wheel, 8 Out of 10 Cats, and Celebrity Juice.