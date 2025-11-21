The Tab
I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson posh

A wildly necessary investigation into how posh I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson actually is

The man says ‘moist madeira sponge’ unironically

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Tom Read Wilson has entered the I’m A Celebrity 2025 jungle like a well-spoken Disney prince who wandered in by mistake. He’s charming, he’s gentle, and he knows at least 400 unnecessary adjectives. He is from Berkshire, just West of London, which explains the extremely posh accent. Now, last night’s I’m A Celebrity episode showed just how sophisticated he is, but is he really like that in real life? Here’s an investigation into how posh I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson actually is.

His family background is undeniably polished

Tom isn’t just from a long line of teachers; he comes from a long line of teachers at Bradfield College, which is… well… not exactly your everyday comprehensive. According to the BBC, Bradfield is known for its Greek theatre, impressive academics, and fees that could easily buy you a small flat in Manchester.

With his father, grandfather and great-grandfather all teaching there, Tom essentially grew up in a real-life Dead Poets Society, but with more afternoon tea and far fewer dramatic cliff scenes.

He went to very fancy schools

Tom attended Bradfield College and Pangbourne College, both private, both expensive. He then continued on to the Royal Academy of Music, which is basically Hogwarts for the theatrically gifted.

Going from one prestigious institution to another is certainly a clue to the environment he grew up in.

His vocabulary is elite-level articulate

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Quarto Kids (@quartokids)

Tom has written three books: Every Word Tells A Story, Wonderful Words That Tell A Tale, and On The Tip of My Tongue. Of course he has.

His Instagram “word of the day” entries include delights like obambulate, epistolary, and dingaderry. Meanwhile, the rest of us are trying to remember how to spell “unnecessary”.

Even the way he describes his single life sounds like lyrical theatre. Speaking to new! magazine, he said, “Most days I feel like a moist madeira sponge that doesn’t really require icing.” Nobody else on Earth speaks like this.

He’s performed in musicals

@spongebobstage

Wednesday wisdom from Squidward (aka Tom Read Wilson) 🙃🦑 #SpongeBobUKTour #squidward #wednesdaywisdom #foryou #fyp #spongebob

♬ original sound – The SpongeBob Musical UK

Tom isn’t just clever and charismatic, he’s a trained singer who has performed in pantomime, toured in musical theatre, and even played Squidward in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.

If you’ve ever casually used the words “my vocal coach”, you belong to a particular category of well-cultured people.

He also auditioned for The Voice UK by singing “Accentuate the Positive”, which feels like the most wholesome audition choice humanly possible.

Even his fears are unusually phrased

Most I’m A Celeb contestants simply say they’re scared of spiders or heights. But not Tom. When speaking to ITV, he said, “I’m fearful as a porcupine.”

And he worries his “frontal lobes will drop off” if he doesn’t have a crossword. Deeply relatable for approximately five people.

According to ITV, Tom accepted the I’m A Celeb offer out of “abject terror”, which is an extremely decorative way of saying, “Yes, I was scared, but fine.”

According to Capital FM, Tom’s net worth isn’t publicly known. But his I’m A Celeb fee is reportedly between £60,000 and £80,000.

So the final verdict on how posh he actually is… Tom is naturally well-spoken, highly educated and comfortably upper-middle-class. He’s definitely refined and cultured, but he’s not from actual aristocracy.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

More on: Celebrity I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Kelly Osbourne attack Kelly Brook I'm A Celeb

‘I want to attack you’: Kelly Osbourne goes for Kelly Brook over *that* I’m A Celeb row with Jack

I'm A Celeb Jack Osbourne health condition

Jack Osbourne’s health condition explained and what it means for I’m A Celeb’s Bushtucker trials

Latest

7 Hinge prompts you WILL see in Durham

May Thomson

We came up with the most Durham hinge prompts imaginable

A recap of Vogue Williams’ messy first marriage, long before Spencer Matthews

Hebe Hancock

She was married to another famous face

wicked final frame ending meaning glinda elphaba

The hidden meaning of the final frame of Wicked: For Good makes the ending even sadder

Claudia Cox

I really have been changed for good

I'm A Celeb

The cuckoo net worths of the I’m A Celeb cast proves who desperately needs that pay cheque

Kieran Galpin

Is this the poorest season yet?

why Spencer Matthews booted off I'm A Celeb

The scandalous reason Vogue Williams’ husband Spencer Matthews was booted off I’m A Celeb in 2015

Suchismita Ghosh

He only lasted three days

Here’s what the magic spells in the Grimmerie book from Wicked: For Good actually mean

Claudia Cox

The Tin Man spell is actually so sad

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson posh

A wildly necessary investigation into how posh I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson actually is

Suchismita Ghosh

The man says ‘moist madeira sponge’ unironically

The Beast in me

Brittany Snow reveals the dark hidden meaning of the final shot in Netflix’s The Beast in Me

Kieran Galpin

Okay, so that’s super creepy

The Beast in Me Nile Jarvis real person

Here’s if the eerie story of Nile Jarvis in Netflix’s The Beast in Me is based on a real person

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s the mysterious neighbour with a very dark past

These seven major changes in Maxton Hall season two alter Ruby and James’ story from the book

Suchismita Ghosh

The scenes are so different

7 Hinge prompts you WILL see in Durham

May Thomson

We came up with the most Durham hinge prompts imaginable

A recap of Vogue Williams’ messy first marriage, long before Spencer Matthews

Hebe Hancock

She was married to another famous face

wicked final frame ending meaning glinda elphaba

The hidden meaning of the final frame of Wicked: For Good makes the ending even sadder

Claudia Cox

I really have been changed for good

I'm A Celeb

The cuckoo net worths of the I’m A Celeb cast proves who desperately needs that pay cheque

Kieran Galpin

Is this the poorest season yet?

why Spencer Matthews booted off I'm A Celeb

The scandalous reason Vogue Williams’ husband Spencer Matthews was booted off I’m A Celeb in 2015

Suchismita Ghosh

He only lasted three days

Here’s what the magic spells in the Grimmerie book from Wicked: For Good actually mean

Claudia Cox

The Tin Man spell is actually so sad

I'm A Celeb Tom Read Wilson posh

A wildly necessary investigation into how posh I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson actually is

Suchismita Ghosh

The man says ‘moist madeira sponge’ unironically

The Beast in me

Brittany Snow reveals the dark hidden meaning of the final shot in Netflix’s The Beast in Me

Kieran Galpin

Okay, so that’s super creepy

The Beast in Me Nile Jarvis real person

Here’s if the eerie story of Nile Jarvis in Netflix’s The Beast in Me is based on a real person

Suchismita Ghosh

He’s the mysterious neighbour with a very dark past

These seven major changes in Maxton Hall season two alter Ruby and James’ story from the book

Suchismita Ghosh

The scenes are so different