A wildly necessary investigation into how posh I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson actually is

Tom Read Wilson has entered the I’m A Celebrity 2025 jungle like a well-spoken Disney prince who wandered in by mistake. He’s charming, he’s gentle, and he knows at least 400 unnecessary adjectives. He is from Berkshire, just West of London, which explains the extremely posh accent. Now, last night’s I’m A Celebrity episode showed just how sophisticated he is, but is he really like that in real life? Here’s an investigation into how posh I’m A Celeb’s Tom Read Wilson actually is.

His family background is undeniably polished

Tom isn’t just from a long line of teachers; he comes from a long line of teachers at Bradfield College, which is… well… not exactly your everyday comprehensive. According to the BBC, Bradfield is known for its Greek theatre, impressive academics, and fees that could easily buy you a small flat in Manchester.

With his father, grandfather and great-grandfather all teaching there, Tom essentially grew up in a real-life Dead Poets Society, but with more afternoon tea and far fewer dramatic cliff scenes.

He went to very fancy schools

Tom attended Bradfield College and Pangbourne College, both private, both expensive. He then continued on to the Royal Academy of Music, which is basically Hogwarts for the theatrically gifted.

Going from one prestigious institution to another is certainly a clue to the environment he grew up in.

His vocabulary is elite-level articulate

Tom has written three books: Every Word Tells A Story, Wonderful Words That Tell A Tale, and On The Tip of My Tongue. Of course he has.

His Instagram “word of the day” entries include delights like obambulate, epistolary, and dingaderry. Meanwhile, the rest of us are trying to remember how to spell “unnecessary”.

Even the way he describes his single life sounds like lyrical theatre. Speaking to new! magazine, he said, “Most days I feel like a moist madeira sponge that doesn’t really require icing.” Nobody else on Earth speaks like this.

He’s performed in musicals

Tom isn’t just clever and charismatic, he’s a trained singer who has performed in pantomime, toured in musical theatre, and even played Squidward in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical.

If you’ve ever casually used the words “my vocal coach”, you belong to a particular category of well-cultured people.

He also auditioned for The Voice UK by singing “Accentuate the Positive”, which feels like the most wholesome audition choice humanly possible.

Even his fears are unusually phrased

Most I’m A Celeb contestants simply say they’re scared of spiders or heights. But not Tom. When speaking to ITV, he said, “I’m fearful as a porcupine.”

And he worries his “frontal lobes will drop off” if he doesn’t have a crossword. Deeply relatable for approximately five people.

According to ITV, Tom accepted the I’m A Celeb offer out of “abject terror”, which is an extremely decorative way of saying, “Yes, I was scared, but fine.”

According to Capital FM, Tom’s net worth isn’t publicly known. But his I’m A Celeb fee is reportedly between £60,000 and £80,000.

So the final verdict on how posh he actually is… Tom is naturally well-spoken, highly educated and comfortably upper-middle-class. He’s definitely refined and cultured, but he’s not from actual aristocracy.

