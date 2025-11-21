The Tab

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

He can’t talk like that all the time

Ellissa Bain

The I’m A Celebrity 2025 camp was shaken up by two new arrivals last night, and everyone is wondering the same thing about Tom Read Wilson: Is that actually his real voice?!

He arrived in the jungle with Vogue Williams and they were instantly made camp leaders. The TV personality is best known for his role on Celebs Go Dating.

The other campmates, and everyone watching at home, were in complete disbelief over his extremely posh accent and crazy vocabulary, which almost sounds like he’s putting it on.

So, is that Tom Read Wilson’s real voice? Here’s a full investigation.

Right, is that Tom Read Wilson’s real voice and accent on I’m A Celeb?!

The I’m A Celeb campmate has never really addressed his posh voice, but it appears to be his real accent. He’s from Berkshire, just West of London, and he speaks like that in every single video online.

Here’s a clip from all the way back in 2016, when Tom actually auditioned for the singing competition The Voice. Yes, he can sing! In his intro, he speaks exactly the same as he does on I’m A Celeb.

He started doing Celebs Go Dating in 2016 too, starting out as a receptionist before doing the role he’s in now, a senior client co-ordinator for the dating agency on the show. In every single episode, he has his very posh accent.

@celebsgodating

Obsessed with Tom’s shopping list ❤️ #CelebsGoDating

♬ original sound – Celebs Go Dating

There’s one clip of him online putting on the best Essex accent you’ve ever heard, and rumours circled that he was actually from Essex all along. However, it was just an impression he did when TOWIE legend Arg went on Celebs Go Dating in 2019.

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

He also has a series on TikTok called “word of the day” where he, you guessed it, explains a word of the day. It’s always a strange but hilarious word or phrase nobody’s heard of, and he reveals what it means… in his posh accent.

@officialt.r.w

#outwith #outside #figurativelyandliterally #scottish #wordoftheday x

♬ original sound – OfficialTomReadWilson

So, that must be his real voice. Some people are convinced he puts on a fake accent for TV roles and speaks differently at home, but surely he couldn’t fake it for that many years?

If it is fake, he’s bound to slip up in the jungle. But I think we can be pretty certain his accent is 100 per cent real. He’s just really, really, really posh.

Featured image by: ITV

