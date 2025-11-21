Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

2 hours ago

I’m A Celebrity has been running for more than 20 years, meaning dozens of famous faces have trekked into the jungle to face creepy crawlies, starvation rations and the kind of bushtucker trials you never quite recover from. This year we’ve seen Angry Ginge, Jack Osbourne and Ruby Wax join the long list of celebs who’ve braved the jungle. But over the decades, several former campmates have sadly died after their time on the show.

Here are all the I’m A Celeb contestants who are no longer with us.

Annabel Giles

Annabel Giles, the British TV and radio presenter, appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2013. Ten years later, she was diagnosed with a stage 4 Glioblastoma, and she sadly died in 2023 aged 64.

Her family said she showed “remarkable resilience and strength” through surgery and radiotherapy, and that she spent her final weeks raising awareness of the condition.

Giles was known for presenting ITV’s Posh Frocks and New Trousers alongside Sarah Greene, and for appearances on Have I Got News For You and The Wright Stuff.

Bobby Ball

Comedy legend Bobby Ball, one half of the Cannon and Ball double act, entered the jungle in 2005 alongside his comedy partner Tommy Cannon. Cannon was voted out first, leaving Ball behind at camp with the other celebs.

He died in October 2020, aged 76, after complications from COVID-19. Cannon paid tribute at the time, saying: “Rock on, my good friend… I’m devastated.”

Eric Bristow

Darts icon Eric Bristow came fourth in the 2012 series and was famously unbothered by the trials, even crawling through a pitch-black tunnel full of spiders without flinching.

He died in 2019 at the age of 60 while attending a Premier League Darts event in Liverpool. Bobby George, a fellow darts player, said: “He just came in, said hello and had a pint, then said see ya. I said see ya because I was working… He went across the road, and two-and-a-half hours later, he was gone.”

Freddie Starr

Comedian and impressionist Freddie Starr took part in the 2011 series, but was forced to leave early after suffering a severe allergic reaction following a Bushtucker Trial.

The trial, one of the show’s most notorious, saw him eat mouse tails and turkey testicles. After collapsing following another intense eating challenge, doctors ruled he couldn’t safely continue.

Starr died in 2019 aged 76 at his home in Mijas on the Costa del Sol. A post-mortem confirmed he died from heart disease.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson

Socialite and TV personality Tara Palmer-Tomkinson appeared in the very first series of I’m A Celeb, finishing as runner-up to Tony Blackburn. People loved her chaotic energy and her confidence in the trials.

Tara died in January 2016 at the age of 45 from peritonitis caused by a perforated ulcer. Darren Day, who joined her in the jungle, tweeted: “I’m so sad to hear that Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has passed away. Thoughts and love to her family RIP Tara.”

David Gest

David Gest became an instant favourite in the 2006 series thanks to his one-liners, wild stories and unexpectedly wholesome friendships in camp. He placed fourth and remained one of the show’s most memorable characters.

Gest died in 2016 aged 62 after suffering a stroke in a London hotel. Dean Gaffney, one of his fellow campmates, wrote: “Never have I lost a best friend before and this pain hurts harder than anything I’ve experienced. RIP David Gest, I love you brother.”

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV