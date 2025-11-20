The Tab
It pays to be p*ssed: Angry Ginge’s stonking net-worth, and how he made money before I’m A Celeb

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

He might only be 24, but I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge is already racking up a pretty substantial net worth that makes regular salaries look like pocket change.

Angry Ginge, whose real name is hilariously Morgan Burtwistle, is largely known for being a Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and TikToker whose content mostly centres around football and FIFA. He’s built up a considerable platform, pulling in 1.4 million followers on Twitch, 889,000 subscribers on YouTube, and 2.1 million followers on TikTok.

According to numerous reports, Angry Ginge has banked between £804,000 and £1.1 million in the last year alone. Considering he earned £12.44 from his very first Twitch stream, the angry ginger has come a long way. It’s believed that Angry Ginge’s net worth is around £1 million.

Though we don’t know how Angry Ginge’s subscriptions are tiered, Twitch streamers typically get $3.00 for tier one, $5.00 for tier two, and $12.50 for Tier three. If we assume that his subscribers are fairly equally split between the tiers, that means he could be banking around $1 million a month from streams alone – dependent on viewers, obvs.

Of course, that’s not counting brand partnerships, event appearances, and his I’m A Celeb fee. All that and more means Angry Ginge is one very rich p*ssed-off person.

Angry Ginge’s net worth is elite, and it is set to grow more

Last year, GK Barry was the talk of the town when she signed onto I’m A Celeb equipped with 3.6 million followers on TikTok alone. That earned her roughly £100k from that platform alone, bringing her net worth to the same as Angry Ginge’s at around £1 million.

Since appearing on I’m A Celeb, GK Barry has only grown more popular. Her already massive follower count increased, and she went on to appear on Loose Women and various other reality TV shows.

Should Angry Ginge follow in his predecessor’s footsteps, his net worth will undoubtedly grow. Hopefully, that’ll make him less angry, but Serene Ginge doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Featured image credit: ITV

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

