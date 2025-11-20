It pays to be p*ssed: Angry Ginge’s stonking net-worth, and how he made money before I’m A Celeb

17 hours ago

He might only be 24, but I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge is already racking up a pretty substantial net worth that makes regular salaries look like pocket change.

Angry Ginge, whose real name is hilariously Morgan Burtwistle, is largely known for being a Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and TikToker whose content mostly centres around football and FIFA. He’s built up a considerable platform, pulling in 1.4 million followers on Twitch, 889,000 subscribers on YouTube, and 2.1 million followers on TikTok.

According to numerous reports, Angry Ginge has banked between £804,000 and £1.1 million in the last year alone. Considering he earned £12.44 from his very first Twitch stream, the angry ginger has come a long way. It’s believed that Angry Ginge’s net worth is around £1 million.

Though we don’t know how Angry Ginge’s subscriptions are tiered, Twitch streamers typically get $3.00 for tier one, $5.00 for tier two, and $12.50 for Tier three. If we assume that his subscribers are fairly equally split between the tiers, that means he could be banking around $1 million a month from streams alone – dependent on viewers, obvs.

Of course, that’s not counting brand partnerships, event appearances, and his I’m A Celeb fee. All that and more means Angry Ginge is one very rich p*ssed-off person.

Angry Ginge’s net worth is elite, and it is set to grow more

Last year, GK Barry was the talk of the town when she signed onto I’m A Celeb equipped with 3.6 million followers on TikTok alone. That earned her roughly £100k from that platform alone, bringing her net worth to the same as Angry Ginge’s at around £1 million.

Since appearing on I’m A Celeb, GK Barry has only grown more popular. Her already massive follower count increased, and she went on to appear on Loose Women and various other reality TV shows.

Should Angry Ginge follow in his predecessor’s footsteps, his net worth will undoubtedly grow. Hopefully, that’ll make him less angry, but Serene Ginge doesn’t have the same ring to it.

Featured image credit: ITV