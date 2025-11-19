The Tab

This is how I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge got his nickname, and these videos prove it

So that’s why he’s angry

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Angry Ginge is quickly becoming one of the most popular people in the I’m A Celeb camp, but how did he get his famous nickname? He seems so nice and gentle in the jungle, but there’s a reason why he’s called “angry”.

It turns out, the streamer, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle gets pretty angry while playing video games online. When I say pretty angry, I mean really angry. The Ginge part surely doesn’t need explaining. He’s got ginger hair.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine this week, Ginge’s pal Chazza explained: “When he used to play FIFA he used to rage at the game. So I think that was one of the words he used to describe himself.”

“It’s passion and it’s dedication. He genuinely is one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. I think that will surprise people in the jungle. Because obviously they’ll see his name then they’ll see him and be like ‘oh lads’.”

Yes, it is pretty hard to imagine the sweet, innocent lad from Manchester that we see clumsily putting out the fire and cracking jokes with his bestie Aitch in the jungle getting into a rage and smashing things up because he lost in a video game.

However, there are hundreds if not thousands of videos online to prove it. His whole online persona is basically just him raging, swearing, shouting and banging his fists on the table during livestreams.

Here’s a compilation of Angry Ginge’s most angry moments. After watching this, his nickname will suddenly make a whole lot more sense.

@ghvstg1r1

palm tree 🗣️🔥 #angryginge #angrygingeclips #funny #mecore #foryoupage

♬ QKThr – Aphex Twin

It’s not just his anger that’s made him famous though. His sarcastic humour, hilarious catchphrases and moaning about his food are what made him go super viral in around 2021.

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

These are the streamer’s top five funniest moments of all time, according to the people of TikTok. He’s basically just a walking, talking meme, and it’s brilliant.

@epic.clips07

Angry Ginge Funny Moments #CapCut#fyp#original#funny#angryginge

♬ original sound – Epic.clips

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image by: ITV

 

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Ruby Wax OJ Simpson I'M A Celeb

Watch the harrowing video of OJ Simpson taunting Ruby Wax she mentioned on I’m A Celeb

I'm A Celeb

These three British stars pulled out of I’m A Celeb 2025, and it could have been SO good

The three strange items I’m A Celeb cast are actually allowed to bring with them to camp

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming