This is how I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge got his nickname, and these videos prove it

2 days ago

Angry Ginge is quickly becoming one of the most popular people in the I’m A Celeb camp, but how did he get his famous nickname? He seems so nice and gentle in the jungle, but there’s a reason why he’s called “angry”.

It turns out, the streamer, whose real name is Morgan Burtwistle gets pretty angry while playing video games online. When I say pretty angry, I mean really angry. The Ginge part surely doesn’t need explaining. He’s got ginger hair.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine this week, Ginge’s pal Chazza explained: “When he used to play FIFA he used to rage at the game. So I think that was one of the words he used to describe himself.”

“It’s passion and it’s dedication. He genuinely is one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. I think that will surprise people in the jungle. Because obviously they’ll see his name then they’ll see him and be like ‘oh lads’.”

Yes, it is pretty hard to imagine the sweet, innocent lad from Manchester that we see clumsily putting out the fire and cracking jokes with his bestie Aitch in the jungle getting into a rage and smashing things up because he lost in a video game.

However, there are hundreds if not thousands of videos online to prove it. His whole online persona is basically just him raging, swearing, shouting and banging his fists on the table during livestreams.

Here’s a compilation of Angry Ginge’s most angry moments. After watching this, his nickname will suddenly make a whole lot more sense.

It’s not just his anger that’s made him famous though. His sarcastic humour, hilarious catchphrases and moaning about his food are what made him go super viral in around 2021.

These are the streamer’s top five funniest moments of all time, according to the people of TikTok. He’s basically just a walking, talking meme, and it’s brilliant.

Featured image by: ITV