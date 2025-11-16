Here’s exactly who I’m A Celebrity 2025’s Angry Ginge is, and his real name

2 hours ago

Ahead of I’m A Celebrity returning this Sunday, one name you’ve probably seen everywhere is Angry Ginge, a creator many people know from Twitch, but plenty of people will be encountering for the first time. Despite being a newcomer to TV, he’s already being tipped as one of the favourites to win.

This year he joins a line-up packed with names from across sport, music, and entertainment, including Alex Scott, Jack Osbourne, Martin Kemp and rapper Aitch. Even though the new rule changes have already stirred up controversy online, the series is still expected to be one of ITV’s biggest shows of the year.

Angry Ginge is the online nickname of 24-year-old Morgan Burtwistle, a Twitch streamer and YouTuber from Manchester. He’s best known for his chaotic and very loud football content that made him blow up online.

He started streaming FIFA back in October 2020 and has since built a massive audience. He has over 1.3 million followers on Twitch and more than 818,000 subscribers on YouTube, making him one of the UK’s biggest football-gaming creators. He was even nominated for Best Sports Streamer at the 2024 Streamer Awards and appeared on the reality competition series Inside.

Away from streaming, Morgan has occasionally opened up about his personal life. On the Off Stream podcast, he discussed having a complicated relationship with his father and said he grew up around racist behaviour. He stressed that he never repeated anything himself, saying “Now that I’m older I notice it,” and recalling that his dad even used a racial slur as part of his Call of Duty username.

If you hadn’t heard of him before this week, you definitely will by the time the series ends.

