The Tab

Here’s exactly who I’m A Celebrity 2025’s Angry Ginge is, and his real name

He’s actually huge

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Ahead of I’m A Celebrity returning this Sunday, one name you’ve probably seen everywhere is Angry Ginge, a creator many people know from Twitch, but plenty of people will be encountering for the first time. Despite being a newcomer to TV, he’s already being tipped as one of the favourites to win.

This year he joins a line-up packed with names from across sport, music, and entertainment, including Alex Scott, Jack Osbourne, Martin Kemp and rapper Aitch. Even though the new rule changes have already stirred up controversy online, the series is still expected to be one of ITV’s biggest shows of the year.

Credit: ITV

Angry Ginge is the online nickname of 24-year-old Morgan Burtwistle, a Twitch streamer and YouTuber from Manchester. He’s best known for his chaotic and very loud football content that made him blow up online.

He started streaming FIFA back in October 2020 and has since built a massive audience. He has over 1.3 million followers on Twitch and more than 818,000 subscribers on YouTube, making him one of the UK’s biggest football-gaming creators. He was even nominated for Best Sports Streamer at the 2024 Streamer Awards and appeared on the reality competition series Inside.

Away from streaming, Morgan has occasionally opened up about his personal life. On the Off Stream podcast, he discussed having a complicated relationship with his father and said he grew up around racist behaviour. He stressed that he never repeated anything himself, saying “Now that I’m older I notice it,” and recalling that his dad even used a racial slur as part of his Call of Duty username.

If you hadn’t heard of him before this week, you definitely will by the time the series ends.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram/@angryginge13

More on: I'm a Celebrity Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

selling the oc new cast members desperate attempts at fame fiona kaylee and er the other one

The new Selling The OC cast members were attempting to be famous way before the show

Man shares horrifying response after ‘attacking’ Ariana Grande at Wicked premiere

I'm A Celebrity leaked cast 2025

All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

Latest

It’s time to lock in: Here are the four best places to study around KCL campuses

Isabelle Brooke

Because we all pledged to be academic weapons this year

Here’s exactly who I’m A Celebrity 2025’s Angry Ginge is, and his real name

Hebe Hancock

He’s actually huge

Right, here’s what song on The Life of a Showgirl each King’s degree would be

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

To my fellow showgirls, I hear you and I see you!

Durham student accommodation firm fined over fire safety breaches

Charlotte Morgan

The New Elvet housing operator has been charged over £22,000 in fines

Sweet Treat Anyone? M&S Cabot Circus Opens Its Doors

Eleanor Beale

Grab your Sparks card and head down to Cabot Circus to peruse the aisles of the new 17,000sq ft store

All the reasons you’ll fall out with your housemates this year (and how to prevent that)

Issy Tarttelin

Cleaning dishes takes 10 minutes, a broken friendship can last until next June…

The university uniform: dressing for the Bristol gaze

Amelia England

You won’t graduate Bristol without a skinny scarf lingering somewhere in your wardrobe

Anti-immigration protest outnumbered by counter-demonstration in Bristol

Sam Green

Five arrested and police officer hospitalised during clash with police

Gloves up: Meet the men fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

Joseph O'Keeffe

The Durham Tab spoke to the men who are fighting in Wilder Student Fight Night Round 12

Peer-reviewed pain: Meet the women fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

May Thomson

The Durham Tab spoke to the women who are fighting in Wilder Student Fight Night Round 12

It’s time to lock in: Here are the four best places to study around KCL campuses

Isabelle Brooke

Because we all pledged to be academic weapons this year

Here’s exactly who I’m A Celebrity 2025’s Angry Ginge is, and his real name

Hebe Hancock

He’s actually huge

Right, here’s what song on The Life of a Showgirl each King’s degree would be

Tatiana Aguiar Nunes

To my fellow showgirls, I hear you and I see you!

Durham student accommodation firm fined over fire safety breaches

Charlotte Morgan

The New Elvet housing operator has been charged over £22,000 in fines

Sweet Treat Anyone? M&S Cabot Circus Opens Its Doors

Eleanor Beale

Grab your Sparks card and head down to Cabot Circus to peruse the aisles of the new 17,000sq ft store

All the reasons you’ll fall out with your housemates this year (and how to prevent that)

Issy Tarttelin

Cleaning dishes takes 10 minutes, a broken friendship can last until next June…

The university uniform: dressing for the Bristol gaze

Amelia England

You won’t graduate Bristol without a skinny scarf lingering somewhere in your wardrobe

Anti-immigration protest outnumbered by counter-demonstration in Bristol

Sam Green

Five arrested and police officer hospitalised during clash with police

Gloves up: Meet the men fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

Joseph O'Keeffe

The Durham Tab spoke to the men who are fighting in Wilder Student Fight Night Round 12

Peer-reviewed pain: Meet the women fighting at Durham’s Wilder Fight Night

May Thomson

The Durham Tab spoke to the women who are fighting in Wilder Student Fight Night Round 12