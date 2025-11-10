All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

One said they ‘got on the wrong flight’ and another said she’s just there to visit her Auntie Sheila

Well, it’s that time of year again. Nothing actually tells me it’s time to turn the heating on than the impending few weeks of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. We’re currently in the grips of that iconic era where the cast has all been allegedly leaked by the press, but the show cannot confirm who’s yet going in the jungle. Funnier still of course, is the fact that the rumoured cast all start landing inexplicably at an airport in Australia – where they get flanked by journalists and have to give excuses and reasons of why they might be in Australia at this time. Interesting! Here’s a full rundown of all the ridiculous reasons and hilarious excuses the leaked I’m A Celebrity 2025 cast has given for why they are arriving in Australia.

Aitch is going ‘on tour’

Aitch says he’s in Australia cause he’s on tour – which makes sense because he’s a very famous rapper. Only he’s not actually got any tour dates there right now. He told the Daily Mail “I was gonna say that I’ll miss the rain in the UK but it’s raining here so nothing’s changed much. I’ve been to Australia plenty of times, I love it over here. I don’t mind snakes, snake on toast.”

Kelly Brook’s just visiting her auntie, apparently

Model and actress Kelly Brook was the first of the leaked cast to rock up in Australia, but she says she’s not there for I’m A Celebrity and is actually “just here to visit my Auntie Sheila.” Wholesome x

Angryginge says he’s actually joining Kelly Brook and ‘Auntie Sheila’

Morgan Burtwhistle, known to all and sundry as Angryginge and who’s huge on Twitch and YouTube, actually says it’s his first time in Australia. But he’s not here for any big show of course, he said “You won’t believe why I’m here, I got a random phone call off Kelly Brook saying that she’s coming out to visit her Auntie Sheila and would I like to join, so I said I might as well.” Maybe I’ll go and see Auntie Sheila too, to be fair.

Lisa Riley said she’s doing Dingle Down Under again

Quick on her feet Emmerdale icon Lisa Riley says she’s actually in Australia to do Dingle Down Under again – which was an Emmerdale special which saw her play Mandy Dingle in Australia. She’s played Mandy Dingle for 11 years now, and said of her arrival “We did Dingle Down Under many years ago, so it’s only fair that we do it again.”

EastEnders’ Shona says the best one yet

Shona McGarty from EastEnders had the most iconic reason – she said out of all the leaked I’m A Celebrity cast so far that the reason she was touching down in Australia was because she got on the wrong flight. You have to laugh.