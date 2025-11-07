Alan Carr reveals the wholesome reason he got so emotional in the Celebrity Traitors final

4 hours ago

Alan Carr has revealed why he got so emotional after winning the Celebrity Traitors, and honestly? It’s so wholesome it might make you cry all over again.

After weeks of cloak-swishing, late-night plotting, and backstabbing in that creepy Scottish castle, the 49-year-old comedian managed to pull off the ultimate betrayal — convincing Faithfuls Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga that he was one of them. Spoiler: He absolutely wasn’t.

Alan took home the crown (and £87,500) for his chosen charity Neuroblastoma UK, a cause dedicated to finding a cure for the aggressive childhood cancer. And while most of us would be popping champagne and cackling into our cloaks, Alan instead broke down in tears during the finale.

Speaking on Traitors Uncloaked, he admitted the “deceit, the lying, the murdering” had really taken a toll on him. “I felt so bad for betraying my friends,” he said.

The comedian explained that the emotion hit him hard when he realised what the win actually meant: “I think it dawned on me that I had won such a huge amount for my charity, Neuroblastoma UK.

“The charity is so close to my heart that it all became a bit too much. Hopefully when people see how upset I was, they won’t feel so bad that I killed all those national treasures.”

Yes — he’s talking about that moment he had to “murder” best mates Paloma Faith and Celia Imrie in cold blood. Alan joked that quoting Shakespeare to bump off Celia almost gave the game away: “Spouting Shakespeare at the dinner party was so not me… I thought it would’ve been a red flag to the Faithful. But at breakfast, no one mentioned it.”

He added that choosing Celia was particularly tough: “I’d really got close to Celia in the castle. We’d have little chats in the library, and when it was a Shakespeare quote, I thought, it’s got to be Celia — she’s an actress! It was a real conundrum murdering someone whose company I really enjoyed.”

Outside the castle, Alan has become an unexpected internet icon — with fans recreating his Traitors looks and quoting his one-liners.

“What surprised me most was the impact of me wearing the cloak,” he laughed. “People dressed up as me for Halloween. Someone made cookies with my face on! But the most amazing one for me was on the 5th of November — being driven past the Houses of Parliament and seeing a billboard saying, ‘The greatest Traitors since Guy Fawkes.’ I’ll never forget that.”

And in true Alan Carr style, he’s already up for round two: “I want to do it next year as well — maybe I can just sneak in with my cloak and lantern and murder someone for old time’s sake.”

Honestly? Give the man his own spin-off.

Featured image credit: BBC