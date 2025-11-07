The Tab

Body language expert exposes secret Celebrity Traitors moment that sealed the final’s fate

I didn’t see this

Hebe Hancock

A body language expert has revealed the exact moment that sealed the fate of the Celebrity Traitors finale — and it all came down to Joe Marler’s smile.

Credit: BBC

The first-ever season of the celebrity edition came to a nail-biting end, with people calling it “the best episode of TV of the year”. In the explosive finale, Alan Carr pulled off one of the most shocking wins in reality TV history, outsmarting the Faithful and walking away as the last Traitor standing.

While fellow Traitor Cat Burns was banished, Alan managed to turn Faithfuls Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga against Joe Marler, voting the rugby star out in a move that blindsided us.

But according to body language expert Darren Stanton, who spoke on behalf of OLBG, Joe’s downfall was written all over his face.

Credit: BBC

“Joe’s behaviour was unusual. When he gets accused, he starts smiling, which raises questions,” Stanton said. “Sometimes people display things as deception, but it’s normal for them, which can give the wrong impression.”

During the tense roundtable, Joe faced accusations but managed to survive — only for Nick to later reveal that Joe’s parting words to Cat, apologising to her as she left, ultimately convinced him to turn.

Stanton added: “Joe’s body language changed during that round table; he became slightly arrogant. He kept smiling, and his head tilted back. This is the kind of behaviour he hasn’t exhibited before.

“He thought it was in the bag, and he displayed overconfidence and arrogance, which made the others shift. Meanwhile, Alan was like the cat that got the cream.”

Credit: BBC

That subtle shift in energy was all it took. The vote sent Joe packing, leaving Alan, Nick, and David as the final three celebs — and handing Alan the win.

People were left shook. One tweeted: “Nah Nick picking Joe is the ultimate betrayal”.

Others were emotional wrecks: “Never in a million years did I think I’d be shedding tears over Alan Carr winning The Celebrity Traitors, but here we are. What an incredible final.”

Featured image credit: BBC

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!

