Body language expert exposes secret Celebrity Traitors moment that sealed the final’s fate

5 hours ago

A body language expert has revealed the exact moment that sealed the fate of the Celebrity Traitors finale — and it all came down to Joe Marler’s smile.

The first-ever season of the celebrity edition came to a nail-biting end, with people calling it “the best episode of TV of the year”. In the explosive finale, Alan Carr pulled off one of the most shocking wins in reality TV history, outsmarting the Faithful and walking away as the last Traitor standing.

While fellow Traitor Cat Burns was banished, Alan managed to turn Faithfuls Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga against Joe Marler, voting the rugby star out in a move that blindsided us.

But according to body language expert Darren Stanton, who spoke on behalf of OLBG, Joe’s downfall was written all over his face.

“Joe’s behaviour was unusual. When he gets accused, he starts smiling, which raises questions,” Stanton said. “Sometimes people display things as deception, but it’s normal for them, which can give the wrong impression.”

During the tense roundtable, Joe faced accusations but managed to survive — only for Nick to later reveal that Joe’s parting words to Cat, apologising to her as she left, ultimately convinced him to turn.

Stanton added: “Joe’s body language changed during that round table; he became slightly arrogant. He kept smiling, and his head tilted back. This is the kind of behaviour he hasn’t exhibited before.

“He thought it was in the bag, and he displayed overconfidence and arrogance, which made the others shift. Meanwhile, Alan was like the cat that got the cream.”

That subtle shift in energy was all it took. The vote sent Joe packing, leaving Alan, Nick, and David as the final three celebs — and handing Alan the win.

People were left shook. One tweeted: “Nah Nick picking Joe is the ultimate betrayal”.

Others were emotional wrecks: “Never in a million years did I think I’d be shedding tears over Alan Carr winning The Celebrity Traitors, but here we are. What an incredible final.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC