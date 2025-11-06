The Tab

One is secretly loaded, so here’s how rich the Celebrity Traitors finalists really are

I can’t believe the difference

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The Celebrity Traitors finale might be about deceit and loyalty, but the real drama? Their bank balances. The contestants who made it to the final have now had their earnings revealed — and the gap between the richest Celebrity Traitors and the least wealthy is actually a little bit crazy.

You might be surprised to learn that one finalist, the most low-profile and mysterious of the group, is actually incredibly wealthy, earning a substantial income each year.

According to Heart, each celeb reportedly pocketed £40,000 for appearing on the hit BBC show, but that’s small change for some of them. Here’s how the finalists stack up — from least to most rich.

5. Cat Burns – £430,607

Credit: BBC

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns might be the least wealthy of the finalists, but her two music firms, CB Collaborations Ltd and Homegrown Live Ltd, show a combined profit of £430k. Not bad for someone still early in their career — and she’s easily the breakout star of the show.

4. Joe Marler – £746,490

Credit: BBC

Former England rugby player Joe Marler’s company, Joe Marler Ltd, has nearly £750k in reserves — up £150k from last year. Retirement clearly hasn’t slowed the cash flow.

3. Nick Mohammed – £843,338

Credit: BBC

The Ted Lasso actor’s company Riddikulus Ltd is worth £843k, with over £650k of that as pure cash in the bank. Comedy is paying off.

2. David Olusoga – £1.16million

Credit: BBC

Historian and broadcaster David Olusoga’s production firm, OP Words and Pictures Ltd, is sitting at £1.16m in assets — proving just being clever can actually be profitable.

1. Alan Carr – estimated £20million+

Credit: BBC

The clear king of The Celebrity Traitors list, Alan Carr is believed to be worth over £20million. The comedian reportedly signed a £4million Channel 4 deal years ago, and even without active companies now, that cash hasn’t stopped flowing.

So while the Traitors might’ve been battling for the charity £100k, for some of them, that’s basically what they’d spend on a kitchen refurb.

Featured image credit: BBC

Haunted Fanta Factory

Theme parks to Fanta Factory: The wildest scary attractions all over your TikTok explained

Harrison Brocklehurst

I’m traumatised x

Edinburgh mum graduates at 53 years old after putting degree on hold for decades

Hugo Donnelly

‘To each and every individual who wonders whether to pursue their dream – I beg you, go for it. You won’t regret it!’

Cosy coats and knitted jumpers: Here’s the ultimate guide to an Exeter winter wardrobe

Emily Thackeray

Striking the balance between warm, practical, and effortlessly trendy

MAFS UK 2025 cast cocktails

MAFS UK 2025 cast members as cocktails because some of them are straight-up hard to swallow

Suchismita Ghosh

Some of them are so divisive

Sequins, sparkles and spookiness: Strictly Come Dance Society comes to King’s College London

Isabella Zbucki

The event raised over £2,900 for charity

£80M Bristol University Library set to open in 2026 paused indefinitely

Nia Sayer

The decision comes in light of huge financial pressure on universities

university of nottingham 48 courses russell group uni

Russell Group uni plans to axe a huge 48 courses that aren’t ‘financially viable’ enough

Claudia Cox

The uni won’t accept freshers for 15 subject areas

Love Is Blind’s Jordan finally reveals what his job is, and makes sly dig at Sparkle Meg’s

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He was so vague about it on the show

Glasgow students will protest against gender-based violence in ‘Fight for the Night’ march

Sophie McAulay

Hundreds are expected to march through Glasgow for the annual protest

