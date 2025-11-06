One is secretly loaded, so here’s how rich the Celebrity Traitors finalists really are

4 hours ago

The Celebrity Traitors finale might be about deceit and loyalty, but the real drama? Their bank balances. The contestants who made it to the final have now had their earnings revealed — and the gap between the richest Celebrity Traitors and the least wealthy is actually a little bit crazy.

You might be surprised to learn that one finalist, the most low-profile and mysterious of the group, is actually incredibly wealthy, earning a substantial income each year.

According to Heart, each celeb reportedly pocketed £40,000 for appearing on the hit BBC show, but that’s small change for some of them. Here’s how the finalists stack up — from least to most rich.

5. Cat Burns – £430,607

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns might be the least wealthy of the finalists, but her two music firms, CB Collaborations Ltd and Homegrown Live Ltd, show a combined profit of £430k. Not bad for someone still early in their career — and she’s easily the breakout star of the show.

4. Joe Marler – £746,490

Former England rugby player Joe Marler’s company, Joe Marler Ltd, has nearly £750k in reserves — up £150k from last year. Retirement clearly hasn’t slowed the cash flow.

3. Nick Mohammed – £843,338

The Ted Lasso actor’s company Riddikulus Ltd is worth £843k, with over £650k of that as pure cash in the bank. Comedy is paying off.

2. David Olusoga – £1.16million

Historian and broadcaster David Olusoga’s production firm, OP Words and Pictures Ltd, is sitting at £1.16m in assets — proving just being clever can actually be profitable.

1. Alan Carr – estimated £20million+

The clear king of The Celebrity Traitors list, Alan Carr is believed to be worth over £20million. The comedian reportedly signed a £4million Channel 4 deal years ago, and even without active companies now, that cash hasn’t stopped flowing.

So while the Traitors might’ve been battling for the charity £100k, for some of them, that’s basically what they’d spend on a kitchen refurb.

Featured image credit: BBC