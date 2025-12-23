The Tab

As Stranger Things ends, here are all the wild IRL events that’ve happened since it began

A LOT has gone on in nine years

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

After a long nine years, Stranger Things is finally coming to an end at the start of 2026. Here are all the wild things that have happened since season one of Stranger Things aired.

We were still part of the EU

Yeah, that’s right. When season one of Stranger Things aired, the UK was still a part of the European Union – the referendum happened only a few weeks before the Netflix series aired. David Cameron was also the Prime Minister of the UK, and was replaced by Theresa May after the referendum.

TikTok wasn’t even a thing when season one came out

@v7rgos

“walk em down” wheelers. #mikewheeler #nancywheeler #karenwheeler #strangerthings5 #fyp

♬ original sound – v7rgos

It feels like we’ve had TikTok forever, but it only launched in September 2016, a whole two months after Stranger Things launched. Before TikTok became the doom-scrolling app we all know and love, it was Musically, an app made for lip-syncing.

Instagram Stories are actually still so new

Stranger Things came out a whole two months before Instagram Stories launched. Now, it’s hard to imagine Instagram without Stories, but back when it first came out, everyone was calling it a rip-off of Snapchat and saying it would never catch on. How wrong we were!

Zendaya was on Disney Channel instead of HBO

via Disney

She’s in lots of serious adult projects like Euphoria and her upcoming film The Drama with Robert Pattinson, but when Stranger Things came out, Zendaya was still on Disney Channel as the main character of K.C. Undercover, after years of playing Rocky in Shake It Up.

Billie Eilish’s entire discography came out after Stranger Things started

Most Read

Ex-Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase’s mum speaks out after videos of him homeless go viral

tylor chase ned's declassified school survival guide/homeless, ex-nickelodeon

From Nickelodeon actor to homeless: What happened to Ned’s Declassified actor Tylor Chase?

Tylor Chase

Another video of homeless Tylor Chase surfaces as Nickelodeon star’s mum speaks out

Okay, if we’re being nitpcik-y, Ocean Eyes by Billie Eilish did come out on SoundCloud in 2015, but the actual official release wasn’t for another year. This song absolutely blew up and launched Billie’s career into a global superstar, but when Stranger Things came out, barely anyone knew who she was. She was only 14 years old when Ocean Eyes was released officially, not too far off from the Stranger Things cast members.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Netflix Stranger Things TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

millie bobby brown david harbour premiere

The real reason Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour skipped the Stranger Things premiere

Stranger Things Robin character changed

Robin used to be iconic: Why everyone’s fuming about her Stranger Things character change

It’s nearly over! Five Netflix shows like Stranger Things to watch with the same vibe

Latest
Vecna got me Mr Sandman TikTok trend

Why is everyone saying ‘Vecna got me’ in the new TikTok trend using the happy ‘Mr Sandman’ song?

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s sooo creepy

Tylor Chase

All the heartbreaking videos of Tylor Chase, and the tragic updates on the actor’s homelessness

Kieran Galpin

His mum has responded

zoe sugg alfie deyes brit crew

Inside the OG YouTuber drama that saw Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes skip the Brit Crew doc

Francesca Eke

The couple declined to partake in the film due to one member

Cardiff University promises no compulsory redundancies in 2026

Olivia Griffin

The decision follows six months of negotiations between university management and trade unions

What Cardiff students actually want for Christmas this year

Andrea Inte

Dear Santa, one Misfits queue skip please!

Cardiff Met awarded more than £6m to support Wales’ carbon net zero ambition

Sabina Singh

“These projects represent real, measurable progress to create a more sustainable future and to reduce energy costs”

Signourney

Sigourney Weaver responds to backlash surrounding 55-year age gap kiss in new Avatar

Kieran Galpin

Jack Champion was 14/15 when they filmed it

Piper Rockelle reveals why she ‘dropped the link’ to Fanvue account right after turning 18

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also hinted at a more ‘adult’ link coming in January

19-year-old dies Stranger Things Hawkins Lab

19-year-old tragically dies while exploring the abandoned Hawkins Lab set from Stranger Things

Suchismita Ghosh

Her dad has spoken out now

‘The uni is silencing us’: Nottingham student speaks out on course suspensions

Ellamaria Viscomi

Ella-Maria Boyer described the university’s decision to cut her nursing course a ‘dismissal of mental health’

Vecna got me Mr Sandman TikTok trend

Why is everyone saying ‘Vecna got me’ in the new TikTok trend using the happy ‘Mr Sandman’ song?

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s sooo creepy

Tylor Chase

All the heartbreaking videos of Tylor Chase, and the tragic updates on the actor’s homelessness

Kieran Galpin

His mum has responded

zoe sugg alfie deyes brit crew

Inside the OG YouTuber drama that saw Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes skip the Brit Crew doc

Francesca Eke

The couple declined to partake in the film due to one member

Cardiff University promises no compulsory redundancies in 2026

Olivia Griffin

The decision follows six months of negotiations between university management and trade unions

What Cardiff students actually want for Christmas this year

Andrea Inte

Dear Santa, one Misfits queue skip please!

Cardiff Met awarded more than £6m to support Wales’ carbon net zero ambition

Sabina Singh

“These projects represent real, measurable progress to create a more sustainable future and to reduce energy costs”

Signourney

Sigourney Weaver responds to backlash surrounding 55-year age gap kiss in new Avatar

Kieran Galpin

Jack Champion was 14/15 when they filmed it

Piper Rockelle reveals why she ‘dropped the link’ to Fanvue account right after turning 18

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She also hinted at a more ‘adult’ link coming in January

19-year-old dies Stranger Things Hawkins Lab

19-year-old tragically dies while exploring the abandoned Hawkins Lab set from Stranger Things

Suchismita Ghosh

Her dad has spoken out now

‘The uni is silencing us’: Nottingham student speaks out on course suspensions

Ellamaria Viscomi

Ella-Maria Boyer described the university’s decision to cut her nursing course a ‘dismissal of mental health’