Joe Marler’s rugby controversies prove his The Celebrity Traitors competitive fury is very real

Joe Marler is one of the most main character Faithfuls on The Celebrity Traitors, because he conceals nothing when it comes to how bad he wants to win. It’s clearly the competitive nature of his sport days reigning on, because the England rugby player is no stranger to controversial outbursts on the pitch before he retired from the professional game. The Traitors should be scared of Joe, because he’s clearly very switched on and determined to win which is only boosted by his competitive nature and he has been known in his past for outburst on the pitch that got him a lot of backlash. His own wife once called him a “moron” for his outbursts, and if you’re not clued up on his rugby past here’s the big scandals he’s been involved with on the pitch that got him banned from games and even fined.

The time he got fined

Joe Marler is known for two bans he got during his professional career as well as a third controversy. During a match against Wales during the Six Nations, he received a £20,000 fine and a two match ban after he called Welsh player Samson Lee a “g*psy boy” in 2016.

He then proceeded in 2020 to grab the testicles of the Welsh Captain which got him sidelined from the game for 10 weeks. I know it’s about grabbing the game by the balls and all that – but I fear Joe Marler took it too far there.

He got another ban in 2022

In 2022, Joe Marler got into more rugby trouble and built up his bank of controversies after he called a rival player’s mother “a whore” – without knowing at the time the player’s mother was in hospital receiving treatment for her cancer.

Joe Marler apologised and said “”I’m really sorry to Jake Heenan and his family, the guy I insulted or tried to insult, and also to my team-mates, and to the club, because they must really now be at a point where they’re like, ‘here we go again’.

“At what point do you go, ‘yeah, you can say sorry, mate, but just stop f***ing doing it?’ I guess this is the point, is it? I’m much better at that when it comes to a bit of chat or a bit of sledging. I’m usually better than just calling someone’s mum a wh*re.

“Usually, stuff like this is said. This is the norm. Now that may not be an excuse but is kind of a bit of a reason that you go, ‘well, it’s the norm, it’s normalised’.”

His wife wasn’t impressed, and Joe Marler said “She turned round to me after and she was like, ‘f***ing hell, you’re an idiot, aren’t you? You’re just a moron’. I went, ‘what do you mean? I thought you’re meant to defend me’.

In retrospective…

Regarding these bans, The Celebrity Traitors chief Faithful Joe Marler has previously said his anxiety manifested in play. “The anxiety I would get about having to leave and go away again would manifest itself in giving away more dull penalties and looking for outs, looking for a yellow card, looking for a red card, because if I could pick up a ban, that’s an easy way out without actually pulling the trigger.”

These comments got some backlash, with some accusing Marler of purposely trying to get banned. He then clarified “I have never deliberately done anything on a rugby pitch – or off it – to get a ban. I was simply reflecting on my occasional irrational behaviour when England camps were looming and trying to understand my actions a little bit better.”

In more recent times, Marler has said “I was an outsider through my own fault. I’d been horrible to a number of the team-mates … I’ve apologised to them … whether it’s been well received or not … the damage was already done … It’s sort of why I retired.”

