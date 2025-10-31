The fatal mistake Cat Burns made on Celebrity Traitors that ‘gave away’ she’s a Traitor

2 days ago

The Celebrity Traitors final is almost here and people are convinced that Cat just made a major mistake that gave away she’s a Traitor immediately.

After days of catching no Traitors, things finally got juicy when the Faithfuls took down “big dog” Jonathan Ross, and now it seems like Joe Marler is on a roll.

All of a sudden, the former rugby player successfully told Nick and David he’s pretty much certain that Alan and Cat are the Traitors, and this could be part of the reason why.

People think Cat made a fatal mistake by voting out Kate Garraway at the latest roundtable, because it leaves her as the only woman in the entire game.

The Faithfuls will obviously think there has to be at least one female Traitor in the game, because the BBC wouldn’t choose all men, meaning that Cat is 100 per cent one of them.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Cat voting for Kate and leaving herself as the only woman left was dumb. They obviously weren’t gonna pick three men as traitors… they’re dust now. She’d have had a chance if Kate was left.”

“Thy faithful should know that a woman will be one of the Traitors. That’s why Cat can’t win now,” said another.

A third person added: “As soon as Kate was banished it was obvious, as the only woman left, Cat was a traitor. No way would producers have chosen three male traitors from the get go. Just common sense.”

“With Kate going won’t this implicate Cat because what are the chances of there being zero female traitors… she’s the only woman left,” someone else agreed.

Cat should have voted for somebody else to try and keep Kate in the game for as long as possible, taking the target off her back as the female Traitor.

Featured image by: BBC