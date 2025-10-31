The Tab

The fatal mistake Cat Burns made on Celebrity Traitors that ‘gave away’ she’s a Traitor

She made it so obvious

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The Celebrity Traitors final is almost here and people are convinced that Cat just made a major mistake that gave away she’s a Traitor immediately.

After days of catching no Traitors, things finally got juicy when the Faithfuls took down “big dog” Jonathan Ross, and now it seems like Joe Marler is on a roll.

All of a sudden, the former rugby player successfully told Nick and David he’s pretty much certain that Alan and Cat are the Traitors, and this could be part of the reason why.

People think Cat made a fatal mistake by voting out Kate Garraway at the latest roundtable, because it leaves her as the only woman in the entire game.

The Faithfuls will obviously think there has to be at least one female Traitor in the game, because the BBC wouldn’t choose all men, meaning that Cat is 100 per cent one of them.

Credit: BBC

One person wrote on Twitter: “Cat voting for Kate and leaving herself as the only woman left was dumb. They obviously weren’t gonna pick three men as traitors… they’re dust now. She’d have had a chance if Kate was left.”

“Thy faithful should know that a woman will be one of the Traitors. That’s why Cat can’t win now,” said another.

A third person added: “As soon as Kate was banished it was obvious, as the only woman left, Cat was a traitor. No way would producers have chosen three male traitors from the get go. Just common sense.”

“With Kate going won’t this implicate Cat because what are the chances of there being zero female traitors… she’s the only woman left,” someone else agreed.

Most Read

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

Love Blind Megan Paul baby

Everything we know about Paul, the father of Megan Sparkle’s baby after Love Is Blind

MAFS UK 2025 couple make it to end of the show but have since split after shock revelation

Cat should have voted for somebody else to try and keep Kate in the game for as long as possible, taking the target off her back as the female Traitor.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: BBC

More on: Reality TV The Traitors TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

Jonathan Ross shares the one thing the Celebrity Traitors have been told not to reveal

the celebrity traitors paloma faith and alan carr

Where Alan Carr and Paloma Faith really stand after The Celebrity Traitors, examined

Latest

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis