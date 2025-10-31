People think this ‘proves’ Celebrity Traitors has been ‘set up’ for the Faithfuls to win

2 days ago

After the Celebrity Traitors semi-final, people are totally convinced the show has been “set up” for the Faithfuls to win – and this is the evidence.

In the latest episode, we saw Celia Imrie cleverly get murdered in plain sight by Alan Carr. They then took on the tricky laser challenge before Kate Garraway met her fate at the round table.

Then came the part which has got everyone thinking the show has been “fixed”. After the round table, they usually have drinks before the Traitors go to their turret and choose who to murder.

However, Claudia gladly announced that there would be no murder that night, meaning Traitors Cat Burns and Alan Carr didn’t get a chance to eliminate another Faithful from the game.

People think this was a “set up” in favour of the Faithfuls, stopping the Traitors from murdering so they won’t have enough time to get rid of any more players and win.

If there was a murder, the Traitors would have definitely killed Joe Marler, which would have put them in a perfect position to win the entire game.

However, the fact they weren’t able to murder anyone means Joe stayed in the game, and he is the only one who is successfully taking down the Traitors.

Others also think the Traitors’ mission to murder in plain sight was another attempt at a set up, but Alan cleverly managed to kill Celia without anyone noticing.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Faithfuls will win now. Because there was no murder. Joe would have definitely gone.”

“NO MURDER! That’s it, game over. The Traitors are done for. They really needed Joe murdered tonight,” another agreed.

A third person added: “I fear the final is going to be a total anti-climax now there’s no murder. The Faithfuls know who the Traitors are and they outnumber them.”

“They are ruining the show it’s to skewed towards the Faithfuls winning,” someone else said.

The Faithfuls have only successfully outed one Traitor so far, so they are convinced there are still two left in the group, and they won’t stop until those two are caught.

