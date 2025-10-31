The Tab

People think this ‘proves’ Celebrity Traitors has been ‘set up’ for the Faithfuls to win

The Traitors are doomed

After the Celebrity Traitors semi-final, people are totally convinced the show has been “set up” for the Faithfuls to win – and this is the evidence.

In the latest episode, we saw Celia Imrie cleverly get murdered in plain sight by Alan Carr. They then took on the tricky laser challenge before Kate Garraway met her fate at the round table.

Then came the part which has got everyone thinking the show has been “fixed”. After the round table, they usually have drinks before the Traitors go to their turret and choose who to murder.

However, Claudia gladly announced that there would be no murder that night, meaning Traitors Cat Burns and Alan Carr didn’t get a chance to eliminate another Faithful from the game.

People think this was a “set up” in favour of the Faithfuls, stopping the Traitors from murdering so they won’t have enough time to get rid of any more players and win.

If there was a murder, the Traitors would have definitely killed Joe Marler, which would have put them in a perfect position to win the entire game.

However, the fact they weren’t able to murder anyone means Joe stayed in the game, and he is the only one who is successfully taking down the Traitors.

Others also think the Traitors’ mission to murder in plain sight was another attempt at a set up, but Alan cleverly managed to kill Celia without anyone noticing.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Faithfuls will win now. Because there was no murder. Joe would have definitely gone.”

“NO MURDER! That’s it, game over. The Traitors are done for. They really needed Joe murdered tonight,” another agreed.

A third person added: “I fear the final is going to be a total anti-climax now there’s no murder. The Faithfuls know who the Traitors are and they outnumber them.”

“They are ruining the show it’s to skewed towards the Faithfuls winning,” someone else said.

The Faithfuls have only successfully outed one Traitor so far, so they are convinced there are still two left in the group, and they won’t stop until those two are caught.

Remember, remember! Your guide to Fireworks displays in Lancaster

Erin Malik

Wrap up warm, bring your friends, and revel in what Lancs has to offer this Bonfire Night

We hosted the ultimate Halloween party this year: This is how it went

Faye Robinson

This one was worth the hangover

A nightmare on West Street: Sheffield’s best dressed this halloween

Isabella Dean

We took a walk along West Street and Carver Street to find Sheffield’s best Halloween costumes of 2025!

Spooky Sheffield! New data names the city in the top paranormal places in the UK

Niamh Brownhill

Are you living with a ghost? It is not just your housemates that might be spooky!

University of York increases safety patrols to tackle hate crime on and off campus

Shannon Downing

It follows growing concerns about race-related incidents

Not drinking? Here’s 10 sober ways to celebrate Halloween in London

Kaycee Padayachy

Because who isn’t bored of sticky dance floors?

London’s ghostly hotspots: the top 10 most haunted areas in the city

Emira Shpati

And surprisingly no, Scala isn’t one of them

Excl: Edinburgh University begins compulsory layoffs with department set to be axed

Jamie Calder

Seven staff in the Instute for Academic Development are set to lose their jobs when the department closes

mary selling sunset flowers

Mary spills real reason behind her dramatic reaction to Chelsea’s flowers on Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

There was me thinking she really hated carnations

All the best group costumes you’re bound to spot at a Liverpool Halloween party tonight

Imogen Griffiths

If we see one more last minute cat ear and fishnets combo, we’re calling it a crisis

