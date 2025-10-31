Huge editing error in The Celebrity Traitors revealed who made the final and it’s so bad

2 days ago

The Celebrity Traitors is really kicking into full gear and it’s been one of the most thrilling seasons in ages thanks to the absolute unrelenting force of the Traitors. That and how utterly useless the Traitors have been. The season has broken viewing figures records and those who thought the celebrity version wouldn’t capture the zeitgeist the UK version did have been well and truly proved wrong. But now everyone is absolutely furious at an editing error that completely spoiled the final five and we all missed it, apart from some eagle eyed Traitors fans who clocked that The Celebrity Traitors gave away who got banished before the final.

Kate’s fate was sealed

Poor Kate Garraway has been the laughing stock of The Celebrity Traitors really, and I do fear the only reason she got to the semi final group is because she was so terrible at the game she was worth keeping around by the Traitors. But it seems Kate’s fate was sealed long before the banishment she got at the roundtable last night – because one shot in the episode people are convinced actually came from the final and gave away that she was never going to make it to the finale before we actually knew it.

We now know the final will contain Traitors Alan Carr and Cat Burns, as well as Faithfuls David Olusoga, Nick Mohammed and Joe Marler. No Kate Garraway, though. One viewer on Reddit pointed out that there was “a spoiler in the middle of episode eight”.

The editing error was that it showed all six members of The Celebrity Traitors cast getting into the black cars in their casual clothing – but then another shot came that showed all five of the finalists wearing black with green gilets. Because we haven’t yet seen that in the show, people are convinced it comes from the final episode and it’s actually an editing error.

Big whoops from BBC!

