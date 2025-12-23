Palestine Action hunger strike: Prisoners taken to hospital as MPs raise concerns

6 hours ago

Two Palestine Action-affiliated prisoners, Amu Gib and Kamran Ahmed, have been taken to hospital during an ongoing hunger strike, prompting MPs and families to raise concerns over prison conditions and call for urgent government intervention.

Their cases form part of a wider protest involving members of the “Filton 24”, a group of pro-Palestine activists who are being held in connection with an alleged attack on an Israeli arms manufacturing hub in Filton in August 2024.

On 20 October 2025, Prisoners for Palestine warned the Home Office of an open-ended hunger strike, which began on 2 November after their demands received no response. Seven individuals have since refused food, after being held for more than a year without trial in Bronzefield, Pentonville, Wormwood Scrubs, Peterborough and New Hall prisons.

Their worsening health, including reports of hospitalisation and collapse among detainees aged between 21 and 31, has sparked alarm from Amnesty International and Bristol Green MPs, who warn that the use of counter-terror powers and prolonged detention risks serious human rights violations.

The action has been described by supporters as one of the largest hunger strikes in the UK since the 1981 IRA prison protests, prompting mounting concern across Bristol.

Some of the individuals’ demands include the closure of Elbit Systems sites, an Israeli weapons firm, asking for the governments ban on Palestine Action to be lifted, and that they are granted bail and fair trial.

Describing the current situation in the prison, Francesca Nadin, told The Morning Star: “As you can imagine they’re all very weak…it is getting to the point of serious deterioration. We are just prepared for something very serious to happen any moment now.” Organisations supporting the imprisoned individuals are campaigning for their welfar, alleging dangerous neglect and detention without trial.

The Elbit System’s property in Filton was the location of the attack, where they were arrested. The attack allegedly caused £1 million worth of damage, and led to arrests on charges of aggravated burglary, criminal damage, and violent disorder. One of the individuals who was charged, Samuel Corner, also faces an additional charge of causing grievous bodily harm.

Although the arrests were not made on terrorism charges, the Crown Prosecution Service explained in a press release that it would submit to the court that the offences were connected to terrorism, which has led to the imprisoned individuals being subjected to higher security protocols. Francesca Nadin claimed “It is clear to me that the process is the punishment.”

The detention without trial, combined with hunger strikes, has led to media controversy surrounding the arrest and treatment of pro-Palestine protesters, especially in light of the arrests made at the recent Palestine march outside Bristol City Hall in late November.

Whilst the prison maintains that any individuals requiring treatment are given the care they need, there is yet to be an update on the status of the individuals.

Amnesty International UK has since intervened. In a recent press release, Kerry Moscogiuri, the organisation’s Director of Campaigns and Communications, said Amnesty is “seriously concerned” by reports of worsening conditions. She criticised the use of anti-terrorism powers in the case, arguing that they have enabled “excessively lengthy pre-trial detention and draconian prison conditions.”

Kerry added how the UK’s counter-terror legislation is “excessively broad and open to misuse,” warning that applying terrorism connections to protest-related offences could undermine rights to protest, expression, and assembly. Amnesty called on prosecutors to drop the terrorism linkage and end what it described as disproportionately extended pre-trial detention.

In response to the escalating situation, Bristol’s Green MPs and Peers have written to the Justice Secretary expressing alarm at the hunger strikers’ deteriorating health and urging the government to take immediate action. Their letter calls for assurances regarding the welfare and medical care of the individuals, as well as transparency over the use of enhanced security measures.

On Wednesday, half a dozen protesters gathered outside Bristol Crown Court to draw attention to what they claim is the “neglect and failure to meet duty of care” by the prison where Qesser Zuhrah is on day 51 of her hunger strike.

Minister of State for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending Lord Timpson said: “We are very experienced at dealing with hunger strikes. Unfortunately, over the last five years we have averaged over 200 hunger strike incidents every year and the processes that we have are well-established and they work very well – with prisons working alongside our NHS partners every day, making sure our systems are robust and working – and they are.

“I am very clear. I don’t treat any prisoners differently to others. That is why we will not be meeting any prisoners or their representatives. We have a justice system that is based on the separation of powers, and the independent judiciary is the cornerstone of our system.”

HMP Bristol, Elbit Systems and the Crown Prosecution Service have all been approached for comment.