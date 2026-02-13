The Tab

A London university has merged with Kent University to become the UK’s first super-uni

The universities signed off on the merger to secure their futures

Katie Gibb | News

Greenwich University and Kent University have merged to form the country’s first super-uni.

On Wednesday 11th February, the two institutions formally signed the merger agreement confirming the partnership.

The merger was first announced in September 2025. It will come into force from 1st August 2026, under the name The London and South East University Group, though each university will retain its name, identity and local presence.

The new super-university will become the third-largest education institution in the UK, following UCL and the Open University.

The Department of Education and the Office for Students has approved the initiative.

via Pexels

What does this mean for students and staff?

The London and South East University Group will bring together around 50,000 students from across the two campuses.

Staff from both universities will be employed by the group, operating under one board of directors, executive team and vice-chancellor. Professor Jane Harrington, current vice-chancellor of Greenwich, is in charge of the role.

Both universities assured students there would be no changes to their day-to-day experience for the foreseeable future. They hope future collaboration will create new opportunities and benefits for students.

For now, Greenwich and Kent will continue to teach and recruit for courses separately, with students continuing to use the services and facilities of their own universities. Degrees will be awarded by each student’s chosen institution.

Why is the merger happening?

This announcement comes amid financial challenges for both institutions, as well as wider pressures across the higher-education sector.

Most Read

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

In November, the Office for Students warned nearly half of providers could face deficits in 2025-26. The universities of Kent and Greenwich both announced significant job cuts during the previous academic year as a result of financial pressures.

The super-university is hoped to provide greater stability, improve access to higher education, address skills gaps and inequalities, and increase research capacity.

The partnership describes itself as a “collective power will enable it to tackle real-world issues with greater impact locally, nationally and globally”.

University mergers are not unusual. In 2024, City, University of London and St George’s, University of London combined to form City St George’s.

Further mergers could follow if economic pressures continue.

The Department for Education told the Guardian that ministers are keen to “welcome innovative approaches such as this one”. Professor Jane Harrington echoed this sentiment, hailing it as “a truly significant moment for the sector… [providing] a blueprint for other institutions in the future”.

Currently, no other universities have publicly announced merger plans on this scale, though eight institutions are reportedly considering joining up courses as a cost-saving measure.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The London Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via Pexels

Katie Gibb | News

Read Next

russell group unis vice-chancellors pay rise despite jobs cuts this is bristol and edinburgh

Russell Group uni vice-chancellors who got huge pay raises despite mass job cuts

the university of greenwich looking truly stunning

Two surprising UK unis are actually merging into a ‘financially viable’ ‘super-university’

City, University of London and St George’s, University of London will merge in August

Latest

Are dating apps tricking you? In conversation with dating app founder and Cambridge students

Léa Girard

We spoke to dating app founder Nevine Coutry, as well as Cambridge students about love in the digital age

Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Btw Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday means everyone on West Street is single

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens’ Talking Plants exhibition sparks concerns over AI usage

Alexander Newman

The exhibition allows people to have spirited discussions with a range of floral personalities

Galentine’s is better than Valentine’s Day as a Cardiff student, and here’s why

Amelie Jack

M&S picky bits with a side of rom-coms anyone?

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

Manaswini Chitre

There’s no doubt that East Park is physical touch

York students, our friendships are the true love stories this Valentine’s Day

Hannah Rambour

It’s time to remind ourselves that Emma and Dexter are fictional

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

Emma Netscher

A now deleted Instagram post read ‘the African girls that pull all nighters in the library make me so hard when they speak’

Newcastle University Students’ Union launches petition to legislate misogyny as a hate crime

Tilly Nelson

NUSU is calling on the government to honour its pledge to tackle violence against women and girls

Love Island All Stars is in chaos as FIVE bombshells QUIT the show because of explosive fights

Hayley Soen

The atmosphere is too much

A London university has merged with Kent University to become the UK’s first super-uni

Katie Gibb

The universities signed off on the merger to secure their futures

Are dating apps tricking you? In conversation with dating app founder and Cambridge students

Léa Girard

We spoke to dating app founder Nevine Coutry, as well as Cambridge students about love in the digital age

Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Btw Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday means everyone on West Street is single

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens’ Talking Plants exhibition sparks concerns over AI usage

Alexander Newman

The exhibition allows people to have spirited discussions with a range of floral personalities

Galentine’s is better than Valentine’s Day as a Cardiff student, and here’s why

Amelie Jack

M&S picky bits with a side of rom-coms anyone?

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

Manaswini Chitre

There’s no doubt that East Park is physical touch

York students, our friendships are the true love stories this Valentine’s Day

Hannah Rambour

It’s time to remind ourselves that Emma and Dexter are fictional

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

Emma Netscher

A now deleted Instagram post read ‘the African girls that pull all nighters in the library make me so hard when they speak’

Newcastle University Students’ Union launches petition to legislate misogyny as a hate crime

Tilly Nelson

NUSU is calling on the government to honour its pledge to tackle violence against women and girls

Love Island All Stars is in chaos as FIVE bombshells QUIT the show because of explosive fights

Hayley Soen

The atmosphere is too much

A London university has merged with Kent University to become the UK’s first super-uni

Katie Gibb

The universities signed off on the merger to secure their futures