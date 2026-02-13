Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

32 mins ago

With Valentine’s Day approaching, the pressure to have plans can be daunting. As a student, everybody is on their own path, and you might find yourself single in Sheffield this year, but a day dedicated to love can always be embraced alternatively.

Self love

At university, we invest our time into our academic work and social life, but hardly ever into ourselves. This weekend could be a perfect opportunity to dedicate some much-deserved energy and appreciation to yourself.

A solo date is inspiring, and so is Sheffield on a Saturday. With weather forecasts suggesting sunshine, there is no excuse not get out this Valentine’s Day.

If you can handle the hill, a trip to the botanical gardens is a flawless Valentine’s Day plan. A long walk with a podcast, a sweet treat, buying some flowers for yourself and some charity shop browsing sounds ideal.

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance”

Do something fun by yourself

It is no secret that Sheffield is close to the Peaks; a quick train to Hathersage or Bakewell is an exciting idea for a solo Valentine’s trip. The positive weather forecast is no coincidence; self-love is in the air!

Cinema is the perfect escape from reality, and February has been a great month for films. If you are without a crush this Valentine’s Day, Timothee Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, and Paul Mescal are all starring in films currently showing, and they could provide some Valentine’s Day eye candy. The Showroom cinema has plenty of screenings, allowing you to support Sheffield’s local businesses this weekend.

Valentine’s evening can feel isolating, especially if your mates are all in relationships like mine. However, treating yourself is always necessary. Your favourite takeaway or recipe can finish off the day perfectly.

Platonic plans

Maybe romantic love isn’t the forefront of your life right now, but love exists in so many forms. Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to express your love to those around you, and make time for friends. A date can be romantic, but a dinner reservation with friends sounds more exciting and should definitely be followed by a few pints. Budget is a factor to consider, and a dinner party may be more student-friendly. Pretend you are on Come Dine With Me and host for the evening, hopefully you don’t have to wash up.

There are plenty of events on in Sheff this weekend to attend with friends that have no relation to Valentine’s Day at all. A football match is the least romantic place, and it might feel refreshing to escape all of the hearts and consumerism for a couple of hours.

Sheffield Wednesday are playing Millwall this Saturday at 3pm, although they will most likely lose, indulging yourself in Sheffield’s culture is always entertaining.

