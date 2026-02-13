The Tab

Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

Btw Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday means everyone on West Street is single

Kady Dowling-Hamilton | Guides

With Valentine’s Day approaching, the pressure to have plans can be daunting. As a student, everybody is on their own path, and you might find yourself single in Sheffield this year, but a day dedicated to love can always be embraced alternatively.

Self love

At university, we invest our time into our academic work and social life, but hardly ever into ourselves. This weekend could be a perfect opportunity to dedicate some much-deserved energy and appreciation to yourself.

A solo date is inspiring, and so is Sheffield on a Saturday. With weather forecasts suggesting sunshine, there is no excuse not get out this Valentine’s Day.

If you can handle the hill, a trip to the botanical gardens is a flawless Valentine’s Day plan. A long walk with a podcast, a sweet treat, buying some flowers for yourself and some charity shop browsing sounds ideal.

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance”

Do something fun by yourself

It is no secret that Sheffield is close to the Peaks; a quick train to Hathersage or Bakewell is an exciting idea for a solo Valentine’s trip. The positive weather forecast is no coincidence; self-love is in the air!

Cinema is the perfect escape from reality, and February has been a great month for films. If you are without a crush this Valentine’s Day, Timothee Chalamet, Jacob Elordi, and Paul Mescal are all starring in films currently showing, and they could provide some Valentine’s Day eye candy. The Showroom cinema has plenty of screenings, allowing you to support Sheffield’s local businesses this weekend.

Most Read

The truth behind wild picture of ‘Jeffrey Epstein alive in Israel’ has finally been revealed

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Valentine’s evening can feel isolating, especially if your mates are all in relationships like mine. However, treating yourself is always necessary. Your favourite takeaway or recipe can finish off the day perfectly.

Platonic plans 

Maybe romantic love isn’t the forefront of your life right now, but love exists in so many forms. Valentine’s Day is a great opportunity to express your love to those around you, and make time for friends. A date can be romantic, but a dinner reservation with friends sounds more exciting and should definitely be followed by a few pints. Budget is a factor to consider, and a dinner party may be more student-friendly. Pretend you are on Come Dine With Me and host for the evening, hopefully you don’t have to wash up.

There are plenty of events on in Sheff this weekend to attend with friends that have no relation to Valentine’s Day at all. A football match is the least romantic place, and it might feel refreshing to escape all of the hearts and consumerism for a couple of hours.

Sheffield Wednesday are playing Millwall this Saturday at 3pm, although they will most likely lose, indulging yourself in Sheffield’s culture is always entertaining.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Sheffield Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook

Kady Dowling-Hamilton | Guides

Read Next

Write for us: The Sheffield Tab is looking for new contributors to join our vibrant team

Left it too late? Here are the best last-minute Valentine’s Day date ideas in Sheffield

Say what you want about it, Revs closing is the end of clubbing for our generation

Latest

Are dating apps tricking you? In conversation with dating app founder and Cambridge students

Léa Girard

We spoke to dating app founder Nevine Coutry, as well as Cambridge students about love in the digital age

Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Btw Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday means everyone on West Street is single

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens’ Talking Plants exhibition sparks concerns over AI usage

Alexander Newman

The exhibition allows people to have spirited discussions with a range of floral personalities

Galentine’s is better than Valentine’s Day as a Cardiff student, and here’s why

Amelie Jack

M&S picky bits with a side of rom-coms anyone?

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

Manaswini Chitre

There’s no doubt that East Park is physical touch

York students, our friendships are the true love stories this Valentine’s Day

Hannah Rambour

It’s time to remind ourselves that Emma and Dexter are fictional

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

Emma Netscher

A now deleted Instagram post read ‘the African girls that pull all nighters in the library make me so hard when they speak’

Newcastle University Students’ Union launches petition to legislate misogyny as a hate crime

Tilly Nelson

NUSU is calling on the government to honour its pledge to tackle violence against women and girls

Love Island All Stars is in chaos as FIVE bombshells QUIT the show because of explosive fights

Hayley Soen

The atmosphere is too much

A London university has merged with Kent University to become the UK’s first super-uni

Katie Gibb

The universities signed off on the merger to secure their futures

Are dating apps tricking you? In conversation with dating app founder and Cambridge students

Léa Girard

We spoke to dating app founder Nevine Coutry, as well as Cambridge students about love in the digital age

Here’s how to celebrate Valentine’s Day as a single Sheffield University student

Kady Dowling-Hamilton

Btw Valentine’s Day falling on a Saturday means everyone on West Street is single

Cambridge University Botanic Gardens’ Talking Plants exhibition sparks concerns over AI usage

Alexander Newman

The exhibition allows people to have spirited discussions with a range of floral personalities

Galentine’s is better than Valentine’s Day as a Cardiff student, and here’s why

Amelie Jack

M&S picky bits with a side of rom-coms anyone?

Here’s your love language based on your first year Exeter University accommodation

Manaswini Chitre

There’s no doubt that East Park is physical touch

York students, our friendships are the true love stories this Valentine’s Day

Hannah Rambour

It’s time to remind ourselves that Emma and Dexter are fictional

Petition calls for removal of Lancaster student confessions page over ‘misogynistic’ posts

Emma Netscher

A now deleted Instagram post read ‘the African girls that pull all nighters in the library make me so hard when they speak’

Newcastle University Students’ Union launches petition to legislate misogyny as a hate crime

Tilly Nelson

NUSU is calling on the government to honour its pledge to tackle violence against women and girls

Love Island All Stars is in chaos as FIVE bombshells QUIT the show because of explosive fights

Hayley Soen

The atmosphere is too much

A London university has merged with Kent University to become the UK’s first super-uni

Katie Gibb

The universities signed off on the merger to secure their futures