Write for us: The Sheffield Tab is looking for new contributors to join our vibrant team

Come to our open meeting on Monday 16th February from 3-5pm at Sheffield Plate

Isobel O'Mahony | News

Whether you’re passionate about Sheffield, have a love/hate relationship with university life, or simply enjoy our content, we want you to join the Sheffield Tab.

We’re looking for new student writers and social media contributors to get involved and help us bring the best of the city’s news and features to our online platforms.

If you’re wondering how to get involved, our open meeting is taking place on Monday 16th February at Sheffield Plate, Orchard Square, Sheffield City Centre from 3pm-5pm. Come meet the team and ask any questions you have about the exciting opportunities the Sheffield Tab could open.

Who are we looking for?

No experience is needed, you just need to have a love for all things student and Sheffield! 

There are areas you may prefer to cover:

  • News reporters: To work on our day-to-day coverage, as well as breaking news and exclusives
  • Features writers: To work on online pieces relating to student life in Sheffield and events happening around the city
  • Social media contributors: To create, present, and edit social media content across our platforms (which have hit peaks of 3 million average monthly views)
  • Photographers: To help us provide original, high quality images for our online platforms

We have a strong editorial team at the Sheffield Tab, and we’re happy to answer any questions and provide basic training to help you create the best work you can. 

What is the Sheffield Tab?

As part of the Tab’s 30 university network, we bring the best of student news to Sheffield.

Across our online platforms we cover university news, breaking events, as well as fun features, and relevant student guides.

In the past we’ve worked with big events like Tramlines and Crossed Wires festival, and local brands like Glass Onion, West Street Live and Chapter One Coffee. We never know what exciting opportunity might come next, but if you feel like you have a story to share or just a knack for news, get involved!

Why join the Sheffield Tab?

Joining the Sheffield Tab means gaining valuable skills in online and social media journalism, key for anyone wanting to go further in the industry. 

As a contributor, your work will be featured on our online platforms, read by students, university staff and residents of Sheffield. However it could also be featured on the Tab’s national site or even picked up by other publications. Some of our past exclusives have been picked up by the likes of The Daily Mail, The Yorkshire Post and The Telegraph. 

Aside from being part of the Sheffield team, you’ll be joining student journalism’s biggest network, opening up opportunities to meet and network with other students, and possibly work with the Tab’s national team. Annual internships, which many of our contributors have gone on to do, mean your work could be featured on the national site that fetched millions of views per month.

These skills and opportunities are also great for any future prospects, with past student writers at The Tab going on to work for household names like BBC News, Vogue and more.

Please note that, as with most student media, our opportunities are voluntary and therefore unpaid. 

How to get involved

We’re holding one big open meeting for any students interested, whether you’re at Sheffield University or Hallam, easily found in Sheffield City Centre. Again, no experience is needed, so just come along, meet the team and ask any questions. 

The open meeting is on Monday 16th February at Sheffield Plate, Orchard Square, Sheffield City Centre from 3pm-5pm. Feel free to grab food and drink from the brilliant vendors too!

Can’t make it? No worries. Drop us a DM on our Instagram @thesheffieldtab with any questions and we’ll make sure to get back to you. 

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Sheffield Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook

Isobel O'Mahony | News

