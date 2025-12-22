5 festive activities in Manchester that don’t involve the Christmas markets

All students want for Christmas is to be able to walk through town again…

6 hours ago

It’s officially that time of year again. Decorations up, advent calendars out – uni Christmas is well under way.

Whether its with flatmates, friends or thrust upon you while walking through Piccadilly, it’s likely you’ll already have taken a trip or two to the Christmas markets.

As renowned as the markets are, the thrill wears off pretty quickly after braving their bustling crowds and painful prices more than once. A great way to start feeling festive when the sun sets at 3pm, but not a sustainable or enjoyable experience after that.

So, if you’re in search of things to do that match the festive vibe without compromising your personal space or draining your bank account, you’re in the right place. Here are 5 wintery activities to entertain you, your housemates and guests at the end of this long Christmas term…

1. Visit the cows at Heaton Park

There’s nothing more wintery than a crisp countryside walk. If Fallowfield is feeling claustrophobic, take the tram from Piccadilly to Heaton Park and touch the grass that deadline season has had you craving. From Highland cows to urban squirrels, a wander around the grounds with hot chocolate in hand will do you a world of good.

2. Find a Maker’s Market

Despite their popularity, the Christmas markets are not the only stalls popping up around town this month. Whether you’re in search of a handmade gift or quirky sweet treat, keep an eye out for the rotation of Maker’s Markets taking place in Chorlton, Didsbury, and the Northern Quarter.

3. Make a menu for your uni Christmas dinner

Arguably the best part of uni Christmas is getting the whole house together for Christmas dinner. It’s always entertaining to see who steps up and offers to lead the task of cooking the roast, who goes completely overboard with the decorations and who remains mysteriously MIA until the wine is poured and the food is ready.

If you’re looking for a festive crafting activity, why not design and decorate a menu for the occasion? It might even excuse you from the task of carrying those huge bags for life back from Fallowfield Sainsbury’s.

4. Take a day trip

Arguably the best way to avoid the business of Piccadilly is to leave town before you reach it. Oxford Road Station is your best bet when it comes to fending off those overpriced pints and watered-down mulled wine.

It might not be the weather for a hike in the peaks, but a casual walk to nearby village pub will do the trick. From Marple to Knutsford, there’s plenty of cheap ticket options for a Christmassy stroll and a roast.

5. Stay in and craft

If flat Secret Santa and presents for people at home have eaten into your budget, don’t worry – you’re not alone. Luckily for you, a bottle of Bailey’s isn’t hard to find – and there’s currently a decent Nectar deal on a bottle. Stick on a Christmas film, make a boozy hot chocolate and cut up some paper chains for the kitchen or snowflakes for the windows. Bonus points if any homemade sweet treats are involved!