Manchester tram drivers resume strike action after rejecting proposed shift changes

3 hours ago

Manchester tram drivers have resumed plans for strike action over the Christmas party season, including the 19th, 20th and New Year’s Eve.

This comes after Metrolink staff postponed strike action last week when their employer came forward with an offer of improvements to rotas and shift schedules.

320 drivers, who are members of Unite, were expected to walk out from Friday 5th December until Sunday 7th December, causing disruption for Christmas shoppers.

After postponing those strikes while drivers balloted the proposed changes, the union Unite said its tram driver members “overwhelmingly voted to reject the company’s proposals for tackling driver fatigue”.

Unite claimed that approximately 60 new drivers would need to be hired to successfully implement the changes.

Strike action began over complaints of staff fatigue induced by a lack of proper rest breaks and rota patterns – something Unite claimed put passengers in danger.

Complaints over working conditions first arose when drivers’ shift patterns led to them working 450 hours over a 12-week period.

The drivers work at the Warwick Road South and Queens Road depots in Manchester in Greater Manchester.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The vote to reject their employer’s offer and press ahead with industrial action shows how concerned and angry drivers are about chronic levels of fatigue.

“The fatigue problem needs to be fixed now. Our members and the general public, who are currently being put at risk, cannot wait for change to be implemented months or years down the line, and they continue to have Unite’s full backing during this dispute.”

Danny Vaughan, chief network officer at Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), told The Manchester Tab: “Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve worked hard with the tram operator and Unite to understand and respond to the roster concerns among drivers. We jointly put together a plan – which the union recommended its members approve – that addressed all of Unite’s asks, with firm commitments to improve working patterns and to hire more drivers. The outcome of the ballot is therefore surprising and disappointing.

“Our focus now will be on working with KAM and Unite to try to avert strikes and we’re committed to working constructively on the next steps. But we need to get back around the table with real clarity from the union on what their members want.”

Damien Chabas, nanaging director of Keolis Amey Metrolink, said: “We have worked closely with Unite and TfGM on roster proposals that addressed all concerns, including an offer Unite recommended to members last week with improvement of shift patterns from January 2026, increase in rest days in 2026 and a phased two‑year plan to increase headcount.

“The safety of our employees, customers and the public remains paramount, and our current practices current rostering practices are aligned to the rail regulator’s best practice guidance on fatigue management with drivers working an average of 37.5 hours per week.

“We recognise opportunities to improve rostering, especially removing six days working, but now need clarity from Unite on their members’ priorities so we can move ahead constructively and avoid strike action that impacts our customers.”

Featured Image via Unsplash