Greater Manchester Police arrest additional suspect at airport after synagogue attack

This is the seventh arrest related to the October attack

Jessica Owen | News

Greater Manchester Police have arrested an additional suspect in relation to the October terrorist attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

A 31-year-old man was arrested last Thursday at Manchester Airport on suspicion of “commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.”

This comes after Jihad Al-Shamie was arrested for conducting the attack that killed two victims and seriously injured three others.

The most recent arrest occurred after the 31-year-old suspect arrived on an inbound flight. It is the seventh arrest in relation to the attack.

He currently remains in police custody as questioning continues.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said that the loved ones of the deceased victims have been notified of this development.

The police are continuing to appeal for those with information that may assist with further investigations and enquiry. They are also looking to identify those who witnessed the attack or its aftermath to ensure that they receive the correct access to welfare support.

The full statement on the recent arrest said: “At around midday today, officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the appalling terrorist attack that took place at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue. 

“The man was arrested at Manchester Airport after arriving on an inbound flight and has been taking into custody for questioning.

“The loved ones of Mr Daulby and Mr Cravitz have been updated on this development, as have those who were seriously injured in the attack. 

“Our investigation is continuing, and I would once again appeal for anyone with information that they think could assist our enquiries to please come forward.

“We are also still seeking to identify and speak to anyone who was present at the time of the incident or the immediate aftermath so that we can ensure they have access to all the welfare support options that are available to witnesses. 

“If you believe you may have been one of those witnesses or have information that could help us identify them then please contact us via the Major Incident Public Portal or by calling 0161 856 3946.” 

