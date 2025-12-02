Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

32 mins ago

Sankeys, the legendary Manchester venue that was once named “the best club in the world”, has announced that it is set to reopen nine years after its final closure.

The reopening weekend is set for Friday 30th – Saturday 31st of January 2026.

A new, 500-capacity city centre underground venue will house the renowned club.

In June, the team posted an Instagram teaser captioned “Hello Manchester… it’s been a while,” hinting at the club’s return. The full announcement was posted last week, with opening weekend tickets selling out within the week.

With the original Sankeys being based in the former Beehive Mill in Ancoats, the club first opened its doors in 1994 and quickly became one of the UK’s most influential nightclub venues. In 2010, it was named the “best club in the world” by DJ Mag and with huge artists such as Daft Punk, The Chemical Brothers and David Guetta performing early sets there, it quickly built a global reputation.

Throughout three decades, Sankeys went through several closures and relaunches in the original Ancoats venue before its final closure in 2017 when the building was sold to developers.

Staying true to the 90s Manchester underground club scene, Sankeys will operate a “no VIP or phone” policy, ensuring that everyone on the dance floor can fully immerse themselves in the music.

The venue will focus on giving clubbers the same “raw underground energy” that made Sankeys legendary. The club will also feature a second “chill-out room”, allowing people to take a break from the main dance floor.

The venue will only open one night a week, kicking off its weekly Sankey Saturdays from 7th February 2026. “Tribal Sessions” parties will also return once a month, giving long-time fans their fix of nostalgia whilst letting newcomers experience exactly why the club became so loved.

Tickets and more information can be found on Sankey’s website.

Featured image via Google Maps