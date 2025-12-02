The Tab

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

Emily Ward | News

Sankeys, the legendary Manchester venue that was once named “the best club in the world”, has announced that it is set to reopen nine years after its final closure.

The reopening weekend is set for Friday 30th – Saturday 31st of January 2026.

A new, 500-capacity city centre underground venue will house the renowned club.

In June, the team posted an Instagram teaser captioned “Hello Manchester… it’s been a while,” hinting at the club’s return. The full announcement was posted last week, with opening weekend tickets selling out within the week.

With the original Sankeys being based in the former Beehive Mill in Ancoats, the club first opened its doors in 1994 and quickly became one of the UK’s most influential nightclub venues. In 2010, it was named the “best club in the world” by DJ Mag and with huge artists such as Daft Punk, The Chemical Brothers and David Guetta performing early sets there, it quickly built a global reputation.

Throughout three decades, Sankeys went through several closures and relaunches in the original Ancoats venue before its final closure in 2017 when the building was sold to developers.

The old Ancoats venue via Google Maps

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Staying true to the 90s Manchester underground club scene, Sankeys will operate a “no VIP or phone” policy, ensuring that everyone on the dance floor can fully immerse themselves in the music.

The venue will focus on giving clubbers the same “raw underground energy” that made Sankeys legendary. The club will also feature a second “chill-out room”, allowing people to take a break from the main dance floor.

The venue will only open one night a week, kicking off its weekly Sankey Saturdays from 7th February 2026. “Tribal Sessions” parties will also return once a month, giving long-time fans their fix of nostalgia whilst letting newcomers experience exactly why the club became so loved.

Tickets and more information can be found on Sankey’s website.

Featured image via Google Maps

Emily Ward | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Greater Manchester Police arrest additional suspect at airport after synagogue attack

Manchester council promises Pride 2026 will go ahead with more community involvement

Manchester bus strikes intensify amidst conflict with Transport for Greater Manchester

Latest

The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The power is all in your hands now

Stranger Things Will Byers birthday

Stranger Things has huge continuity error with Will’s birthday, here’s why it might be intentional

Harrison Brocklehurst

The theories are insane

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas

The final has begun: Who will you crown The Warwick Tab’s BNOC 2025?

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The power is all in your hands now

Stranger Things Will Byers birthday

Stranger Things has huge continuity error with Will’s birthday, here’s why it might be intentional

Harrison Brocklehurst

The theories are insane

If you’re curious, here’s exactly how you can see your Netflix Wrapped for 2025

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Time to see how long you spent binging your fave shows

Flat Thanksgiving dinners ranked by vibe, not quality: Glasgow Uni edition

Hannah Gross

A chaotic ranking of Glasgow flat Thanksgivings, judged entirely by vibe because the food gave up before we did

Omg guys, an iconic Manchester club is set to reopen after closing nine years ago

Emily Ward

The once-loved venue will return with a ‘no VIP, no phone’ policy

All of the regular jobs I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge had, before he became mega rich

Hebe Hancock

Yes, he was actually a dinner lady

stranger things season five phone number. also steve

Omg, you can phone a number from Stranger Things season five IRL for a sinister response

Claudia Cox

BRB, just ringing up the Hawkins police

It’s time! Here’s how to get your TikTok Wrapped 2025, and see all your yearly stats

Ellissa Bain

You can see exactly how long you spent on the app

Erm, why did no one tell me a Stranger Things spin-off came out this week?! Here are the deets

Kieran Galpin

It’s set between seasons four and five, and it will answer so many questions

The Cardiff Christmas countdown: The 12 day guide for festive fun

Lucy Moore

It’s timeee…get ready to defrost for Christmas