Manchester bus strikes intensify amidst conflict with Transport for Greater Manchester

A Unite spokesperson said the strikes are ‘entirely the fault of TfGM’

6 seconds ago

Strikes by Transport for Greater Manchester bus staff have continued this week after tensions escalated between Unite the Union and Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) earlier this week.

After TfGM cancelled “planned talks” with its staff members union on Monday, Unite called the organisation “anything but a good employer.”

Strikes continued on Tuesday 25th November, and will carry on this week until Friday 28th November 2025.

Unite say that strikes will “intensify if the dispute is not resolved.”

The union also claim that TfGM is “breaking the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter it signed up to by refusing to enter into talks with Unite to find a fair resolution to the dispute.”

Workers have rejected a 3.2 per cent pay rise from TfGM, arguing that it does not reflect the “rising cost of living” and the “increased workloads” they have seen since the creation of Bee Network in 2023.

Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham said: “During Manchester Good Employment Week, TfGM has shown itself to be anything but a good employer. Unite’s members at TfGM have put forward a reasonable proposal but are being let down by a leadership who are completely ignoring the charter they are supposed to follow. Strikes will not end until a fair deal is tabled.”

The union added that TfGM can “well afford” an acceptable pay rise due to the £2.1 billion it holds in reserves.

Sam Marshall, the regional industrial officer for Unite, said: “TfGM’s excuses that it cannot afford to table a reasonable offer will not wash – it clearly can. Nor will its claims that it cannot improve on the offer because it is part of a blanket deal also offered to West Yorkshire and West Midlands transport network staff.

“TfGM made an independent pay offer last year and can do so again. The disruption caused to passengers is entirely the fault of TfGM for refusing to put forward a fair pay offer.”

Transport for Greater Manchester were contacted for comment.

Featured image via Pexels