Man admits causing death of ‘beautiful, kind’ Durham University student in fatal crash
Liam Bowes failed to stop after hitting Abigail Eggleston
A man has admitted causing the death of a “beautiful, kind” Durham University student who was fatally hit by a car.
Liam Stephen Bowes, 37, pleaded guilty to causing Abigail Eggleston’s death by dangerous driving.
The 22-year-old “ray of sunshine” died after being hit by a car while crossing the A167 at Neville’s Cross, County Durham on 26th October.
Bowes appeared via video link at Durham Crown Court from HMP Holme in Stockton yesterday (November 25th). The 37-year-old admitted to doing an act or acts tending or intended to pervert the course of justice, by setting the Volkswagen Golf he was driving alight after the crash, the Northern Echo reports.
Police reported that the uninsured Volkswagen hit Abigail at “high speed”, with Bowes, from Kelloe in County Durham, also admitting to driving without insurance and failing to stop. He was arrested by police after the smoke-damaged vehicle was discovered in a layby.
The motor mechanic business owner was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Teesside Crown Court on 2nd March, and has been told by the judge he faces a “lengthy” prison sentence.
If you have been affected by any of the topics raised in this article, Durham students can contact Durham Nightline between 9am and 7am Monday and Tuesday, and Friday till Sunday during term time.
You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123.
Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.
Featured image via Durham Constabulary