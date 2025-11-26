Man admits causing death of ‘beautiful, kind’ Durham University student in fatal crash

1 hour ago

A man has admitted causing the death of a “beautiful, kind” Durham University student who was fatally hit by a car.

Liam Stephen Bowes, 37, pleaded guilty to causing Abigail Eggleston’s death by dangerous driving.

The 22-year-old “ray of sunshine” died after being hit by a car while crossing the A167 at Neville’s Cross, County Durham on 26th October.

Bowes appeared via video link at Durham Crown Court from HMP Holme in Stockton yesterday (November 25th). The 37-year-old admitted to doing an act or acts tending or intended to pervert the course of justice, by setting the Volkswagen Golf he was driving alight after the crash, the Northern Echo reports.

Police reported that the uninsured Volkswagen hit Abigail at “high speed”, with Bowes, from Kelloe in County Durham, also admitting to driving without insurance and failing to stop. He was arrested by police after the smoke-damaged vehicle was discovered in a layby.

The motor mechanic business owner was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Teesside Crown Court on 2nd March, and has been told by the judge he faces a “lengthy” prison sentence.

Judge Nathan Adams said: “You have pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving as well as associated charges and various motoring offences.

“I understand there will be a basis put forward and that will be confirmed in writing by December 9th.

“There will be a short hearing before Judge Laird KC, at Middlesbrough, in early January to ensure everything is on track.

“You are obviously facing a lengthy prison sentence. You will remain in custody in the meantime.”

Tributes to Abigail were previously paid by friends, family and her Durham college head. Family of the law student said she “was on track to conquer the world” and was a “beautiful, kind, strong go-getter” who always helped others.

If you have been affected by any of the topics raised in this article, Durham students can contact Durham Nightline between 9am and 7am Monday and Tuesday, and Friday till Sunday during term time.

You can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123.

Alternatively, you can contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.

Featured image via Durham Constabulary