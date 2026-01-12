The Tab

The Traitors reveals if Fiona really broke the rules, after that huge fight with Rachel

Friday night’s episode of The Traitors delivered absolute cinema, thanks to an explosive  showdown that left us asking one big question: Did Traitor Fiona just break the most sacred rule of the game by turning on fellow Traitor Rachel?

BBC

The drama kicked off before Thursday’s round table, when Faithful Amanda privately revealed she was a retired police detective to Rachel. After a nail-biting vote saw Amanda banished, Rachel stunned the remaining players by sharing Amanda’s former job with the group.

While everyone else seemed shocked but ready to move on, Fiona was not having it. She quickly told Harriet she didn’t believe Rachel’s story at all, insisting the detective reveal was made up. Things escalated fast when Fiona confronted Rachel directly, questioning why Amanda would trust Rachel with that information, especially when Fiona herself has family ties to the police.

Fiona then accused Rachel of “fibbing”, and before anyone could blink, the argument spilled into the kitchen. In a jaw-dropping moment, Fiona openly suggested to the group that Rachel might be a Traitor, a move that left people convinced she’d just committed the ultimate betrayal.

So… did Fiona actually break the Traitors’ code?

BBC

What are the Traitors’ rules, and did Fiona cross the line?

At the start of every series, host Claudia Winkleman formally inducts the Traitors by making them swear an oath. That oath includes a promise to lie, deceive, murder nightly, and crucially, to keep both their own identity and the identities of their fellow Traitors secret.

Based purely on that wording, Fiona accusing Rachel certainly looks like a rule break.

However, a spokesperson for The Traitors has confirmed to Cosmopolitan that no gameplay rules were actually violated. They explained that Traitors are allowed to accuse one another, as long as they do so while playing the role of a Faithful.

In short, Fiona wasn’t outing Rachel as a Traitor, she was pretending to suspect her as a Faithful. That distinction means the move was technically allowed, even if it felt like a cardinal sin.

Whether legal or not, the gamble didn’t pay off. Fiona was ultimately voted out, but her kitchen confrontation has already gone down as one of the most iconic moments the show has ever produced.

Featured image credit: BBC

Tom Blyth explains why he initially turned down playing Alex in People We Meet on Vacation

Esther Knowles

He was sent the script twice before agreeing to play Alex

Jessie’s inspirational life outside The Traitors, from X Factor to living with a stammer

Ellissa Bain

I love her

the traitors harriet

Woah, chief Traitor-hunter Harriet is secretly too minted to need the prize money

Claudia Cox

Her husband is a very wealthy banker

Revealed: The Warwick Tab’s 2025 ultimate BNOC

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The wait is finally over

Bridgerton season four episode one watch early

You can actually watch the first episode of Bridgerton season four early this week – here’s how

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s two weeks earlier than the official release

Marlon

Meet Marlon, the stupidly hot influencer Love Island’s Indiyah was caught ‘cheating’ with

Kieran Galpin

He’s now spoken out

Durham, this is how you’re going to survive after Heated Rivalry…

Katy Vos

Because even though it feels like we’re living in an ice rink, we tragically don’t have a Shane Hollander or an Ilya Rozanov

People have worked out what Leonardo DiCaprio is saying in *that* unaired Golden Globes clip

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It all makes sense now

Right, here’s when Love Island All Stars is expected to start after wildfires delayed filming

Hayley Soen

Tonight’s launch has been postponed

the traitors fiona

Here’s the actual age of self-proclaimed ‘old girl’ Fiona on The Traitors season four

Claudia Cox

She’s really not much older than other cast members

