The Traitors reveals if Fiona really broke the rules, after that huge fight with Rachel

3 hours ago

Friday night’s episode of The Traitors delivered absolute cinema, thanks to an explosive showdown that left us asking one big question: Did Traitor Fiona just break the most sacred rule of the game by turning on fellow Traitor Rachel?

The drama kicked off before Thursday’s round table, when Faithful Amanda privately revealed she was a retired police detective to Rachel. After a nail-biting vote saw Amanda banished, Rachel stunned the remaining players by sharing Amanda’s former job with the group.

While everyone else seemed shocked but ready to move on, Fiona was not having it. She quickly told Harriet she didn’t believe Rachel’s story at all, insisting the detective reveal was made up. Things escalated fast when Fiona confronted Rachel directly, questioning why Amanda would trust Rachel with that information, especially when Fiona herself has family ties to the police.

Fiona then accused Rachel of “fibbing”, and before anyone could blink, the argument spilled into the kitchen. In a jaw-dropping moment, Fiona openly suggested to the group that Rachel might be a Traitor, a move that left people convinced she’d just committed the ultimate betrayal.

So… did Fiona actually break the Traitors’ code?

What are the Traitors’ rules, and did Fiona cross the line?

At the start of every series, host Claudia Winkleman formally inducts the Traitors by making them swear an oath. That oath includes a promise to lie, deceive, murder nightly, and crucially, to keep both their own identity and the identities of their fellow Traitors secret.

Based purely on that wording, Fiona accusing Rachel certainly looks like a rule break.

However, a spokesperson for The Traitors has confirmed to Cosmopolitan that no gameplay rules were actually violated. They explained that Traitors are allowed to accuse one another, as long as they do so while playing the role of a Faithful.

In short, Fiona wasn’t outing Rachel as a Traitor, she was pretending to suspect her as a Faithful. That distinction means the move was technically allowed, even if it felt like a cardinal sin.

Whether legal or not, the gamble didn’t pay off. Fiona was ultimately voted out, but her kitchen confrontation has already gone down as one of the most iconic moments the show has ever produced.

For more reality TV gossip, like The Tab Entertainment on Facebook.

Featured image credit: BBC